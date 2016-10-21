MATCH PREVIEW: Aussie import back to boost City of Peterborough squad

City of Peterborough delivered a scintillating display of power hockey last weekend - and they have added more firepower to their squad for the trip to Cambridge City seconds tomorrow (October 22).

City smashed Cambridge University 7-2 in their latest East Premier A Division fixture (October 15) at Bretton Gate after enjoying a dream start of four goals in the opening 15 minutes.

That win consolidated third spot in the table ahead of a game against a National League club’s second team.

City have added Aussie forward Robbie Muir to their line-up after he made a two-goal scoring return to the club for the seconds last weekend.

“Everything we touched in the first 15 minutes turned to gold against the University,” City skipper Ross Booth admitted.

“We were expecting a tough game against a team who had enjoyed two great wins in a row, but no team would have lived with us in that opening period.

“Cambridge City have started the season slowly, but they usually have a decent mix of experienced players and very good youngsters so we will have to play well to get another positive result.

“We have the added bonus of Robbie Muir being fit and available. He was a strong player for us last season.”

City of Peterborough Ladies have lost back-to-back games in East Division One North. They were well beaten 5-2 at Colchester last weekend with Robyn Gribble and Lauren Finding claiming the consolation goals.

City will try and avoid an unwanted hat-trick at home to Bury St Edmunds tomorrow (1pm).

City Ladies seconds are up to third in Division Two North West after beating fellow high-fliers St Neots 2-1 with two goals from Meg Petherick.

Bourne Deeping men enjoyed a good weekend, ending the unbeaten record of Wapping seconds in East Division One on Saturday before making progress in the EH Trophy against Sudbury 24 hours later. Stuart Biggs scored twice in the 4-1 win over Wapping.

Spalding and Wisbech were beaten in the Trophy, the former on penalties by East London.

FIXTURES

Saturday, October 22

EAST LEAGUE

Men

Premier A Division: Cambridge City 2nds v City of Peterborough.

Premier B Division: City of Peterborough 2nds v Cambridge University 2nds, Waltham Forest v Spalding, Wisbech v Blueharts.

Division One: Long Sutton v Bishop’s Stortford, Wapping 2nds v City of Peterborough 3rds, Blueharts 2nds v Bourne Deeping.

Division Two North: Sudbury v March.

Division Three North West: Spalding 2nds v Horncastle, City of Peterborough 4ths v St Neots, Wisbech 2nds v Cambridge City Vets, Ely v Spalding 3rds, Leadenham v Long Sutton 2nds, Bourne Deeping 2nds v St Ives.

Division Four North West: Kettering v Wisbech 3rds, City of Peterborough 6ths v Alford, Cambridge City 5ths v City of Peterborough 5ths, Cambridge Nomads 2nds v Bourne Deeping 3rds.

Division Five North West: Bourne Deeping 4ths v St Ives 3rds, March 2nds v Kettering 2nds, City of Peterborough 8ths v City of Peterborough 7ths.

Division Six North West (North): Louth 2nds v Wisbech 4ths, Leadenham 2nds v Spalding 4ths, Spalding 5ths v Alford 2nds, Long Sutton 4ths v Bourne Deeping 5ths, Bourne Deeping 6ths v Long Sutton 3rds .

Division Six North West (South): City of Peterborough 9ths v Kettering 3rds.

Ladies

Premier Division: Maidstone v Wisbech.

Division One North: City of Peterborough v Bury St Edmunds.

Division Two North West: Spalding v Long Sutton, Cambridge City 3rds v City of Peterborough 2nds, Bourne Deeping v Wisbech 2nds.

Division Three North West: City of Peterborough 3rds v Ely, Pelicans v Spalding 2nds, Wisbech 3rds v St Ives 2nds.

Division Four North West (North): Spalding 3rds v Skegness, Long Sutton 2nds v Leadenham, Spilsby v March, Alford 2nds v City of Peterborough, Bourne Deeping 3rds v Bourne Deeping 2nds.