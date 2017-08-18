MASTERS: City of Peterborough star in a European final

Have your say

City of Peterborough’s Adam Drake will play in a European final tomorrow (August 19).

Drake has helped England to the final of the European Masters Over 45 competition in Tilburg, Holland. England play the hosts in the decider.

England beat Spain 3-0 in their semi-final yesterday (August 17).

Drake scored in an 8-3 drubbing of group runners-up Germany.

Drake also played in 4-0 group wins over France, Wales and Ireland.

City of Peterborough goalkeeper Jonathan Short has been playing in the same event at Over 50 level for Wales.

Wales finished bottom of their group after picking up just one point from four matches, a 1-1 draw with England when Short delivered a brilliant display.