MASTERS: City of Peterborough’s Drake is a winner with England again

Adam Drake was part of England's winning team in the over 45 Home Internationals.

City of Peterborough veteran Adam Drake was a winner with England at the weekend.

Drake was playing in a Masters event for his country for the sixth year in a row and helped England take the Home International Over 45s title at Southgate Hockey Club in London.

England lost their first game 2-1 to Ireland before coming through to win the title on goal difference thanks to wins over Wales (7-0) and Scotland (5-0). Drake scored against Scotland.

Drake also expects to be involved in the European Championships in Holland in August.