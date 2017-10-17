LATEST NEWS: New sponsors for City of Peterborough Ladies

City of Peterborough Hockey Club is delighted to announce their new sponsors for the Ladies 1st Team for the 17/18 season as Brown&Co,

Brown&Co, who employ leading City of Peterborough player Emma Faux, is a leading provider of agency, professional and consultancy services across the whole range of rural, commercial and residential property, agriculture and the environment.

Charlie Bryant resident partner at Brown&Co’s Spalding office commented “As someone who has played many team sports historically, I appreciate the importance of team spirit and team work ethic and it’s something I try to transfer to my business.

“I also know the financial burden of running a club and for these reasons I am always happy to support sporting clubs within our area. I have been impressed with the City of Peterborough Ladies genuine enthusiasm for their team and club. This is why I chose to sponsor the ladies this year and I am delighted to help. Hopefully our sponsorship will help them in their pursuit of glory and have told Emma Faux I expect silverware!”

A City of Peterborough spokesperson said: “We would like to thank Brown&Co for their generous support and we will do our best to produce that silverware!”

City are currently third in the East Premier Division in the first season at that level in their history.