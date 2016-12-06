LATEST NEWS: Bourne Deeping lift indoor crown

Bourne Deeping men took a break from their outdoor season to win the first stage of a treble set by coach/captain Richard Collins, namely the Division 1 East indoor hockey title.

After a early start, and due to some tournament reorganizational issues, the eight men and manager Andy Briault knew that three wins would be good enough to be crowed champions.

However, it wasn’t going to be easy knowing that the opposition were a fellow Division One side in Bishop’s Stortford and two higher level sides, in Waltham Forest and promotion-pushing Norwich City.

First up were Norwich. Bourne Deeping knew that with the tournament being held in Norwich the opposition would have a strong squad and the squad of 11 proved this right.

This didn’t phase Bourne Deeping though, as good interchanges between Biggs, Clarkson and Kind, with an exceptional goal by Collins put the Dragons in control. Although Norwich kept pegging back, a half time score of 5-3 reflecting Bourne Deeping’s dominance.

As the second-half started, both sides matched each other goal for goal until the final minute when Bourne Deeping sealed a 7-6 success.

Next up were Waltham Forest. Knowing the opposition had also won their opening game meant the Dragons would need to be focused. This didn’t happen and they found themselves 2-0 down very quickly.

Words from manager Briault told the team to get their heads together and start producing some hockey of note. Duly by half-time the Dragons were 3-2 up and soon 5-2 up in the second half.

The final match saw the dragons play Bishop’s Stortford knowing that if they avoided defeat, they would be champions. It seemed that fatigue was setting in after some intense hockey as Bourne Deeping struggled to find their passing game. Half-time came with the score at 2-2, but captain Collins and ever-positive foward Stuart Biggs reassured the rest of the team that if they stopped going through sticks and used the boards effectively, victory would be theirs. Suitably, they turned up with some good team goals putting the side 6-3 up. Two late goals for Stortford made the scoreline look closer than the run of play suggested.