FESTIVAL: Record-breaking SWAN fund-raising day from City of Peterborough

The kind-hearted members of City of Peterborough Hockey Club raised a record-breaking amount at their annual SWAN Festival (July 8).

City player Nathan Foad is a family friend of SWAN (Syndrome Without a Name) sufferer Tommy James after whom the trophy competed for at Bretton Gate is named.

The Pink Swanns team that took part in the SWAN Festival.

But more importantly it’s a fund-raising event that generated an impressive £1800 from a variety of activities including ‘water pong’, ‘slip and slide’ and a hockey assault course.

That’s £800 up on the amount raised in 2016.

Paul Evans was the star man in terms of sponsorship raised as he collected almost £1,000 based on his goal-scoring exploits.

Six teams took part in the mixed hockey event led by 2016 winners Pink Swans and including Blue Green Zeds, regular Roger Brummitt Mixed Hockey trophy winners Jurrassic Beavers, Sons of Pitches, Leaton’s Legends and Helen’s Hooligans.

The Jurassic Beavers side that won the SWAN Festival tournament.

Jurassic Beavers were the winners of a tournament played in a league format of short matches and received their trophy from young Tommy.

Further information on why SWAN is a cause close to the heart of City Of Peterborough Hockey Club’s players and officials can be found at https://www.undiagnosed.org.uk.