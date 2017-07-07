FESTIVAL: Annual SWAN event at Bretton Gate

The annual SWAN (Syndrome Without a Name) hockey festival takes place at Bretton Gate tomorrow (July 8).

Pink Swans, Blue Green Zeds, Jurrassic, Sons Of Pitches, Leaton’s Legends and Helen’s Hooligans are the six mixed teams taking part on the atrtificial surface with the Tommy James trophy up for grabs for the winners!

Tommy suffers from SWAN and is a family friend of City player, and festival organiser, Nathan Foad.

The action starts at 10am and runs all day. Matches last 40 minutes.

For those who aren’t taking part in the hockey, there are plenty of other activities taking place to amuse all ages.

They include ‘Hit The Bell’, Hockey Beer Pong and the return of the successful Flicking Challenge from the club’s sevens event a fortnight ago.

Further information on why this is a cause close to the heart of City of Peterborough Hockey Club’s can be found at https://www.undiagnosed.org.uk.