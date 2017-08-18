EUROPEAN MASTERS: Silver medal for City of Peterborough star

Have your say

City of Peterborough’s Adam Drake collected a silver medal from the European Masters Over 45 competition in Tilburg, Holland.

Drake helped England cruise into today’s (August 19) final where they ran into a red-hot host nation. Holland won the one-sided encounter 6-1.

England had beaten Spain 3-0 in their semi-final.

Drake scored in an 8-3 drubbing of group runners-up Germany.

Drake also played in 4-0 group wins over France, Wales and Ireland.

City of Peterborough goalkeeper Jonathan Short has been playing in the same event at Over 50 level for Wales.

Wales finished bottom of their group after picking up just one point from four matches, a 1-1 draw with England when Short delivered a brilliant display.