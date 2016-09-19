EAST LEAGUE: Sisters shine for City, Wisbech win Premier opener

City of Peterborough Ladies were comfortable winners on the opening day of the East League season (September 18).

City beat Lowestoft 2-0 at Bretton Gate in Division One North thanks to first-half goals from sisters Emma and Anna Faux.

Emma Faux.

City spent most of the second-half camped in Lowestoft’s half of the pitch, but were unable to convert pressure into further goals.

City finished fourth last season and are confident of another successful season. They travel to St Ives for their second fixture next weekend (September 24).

Wisbech were promoted into the Premier Division for this season and they started their top-flight campaign with a 3-1 home win over Holcombe 1As

Alice Salmon and Lisa Williamson scored for Wisbech in the first-half and Katie Rodger added a third goal after Holcombe had pulled a goal back.

Wisbech are always on the hunt for talented new players, so if you fancy picking up a stick and emulating those Team GB superstars, get along to Wisbech Hockey Club on Saturday (September 24) between 9am and 10am if you are aged between 6 and 11 and on Tuesday nights at 6-30pm for an hour if you are older. Previous experience is not necessary. Come and have some fun.