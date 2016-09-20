EAST LEAGUE: Flying start by City of Peterborough

City of Peterborough made a flying start to the East Premier A Division campaign (September 16).

City, who finished second last season, scored after 30 seconds at divisional newcomers Saffron Walden and were 2-0 up after just six minutes before settling for a 5-3 win.

New signing Sam Blunt pounced on a goalkeeping error to fire City’s first-minute goal and another newcomer Danny Sisson created the second goal for Ross Ambler with some very unselfish play.

Two short-corner strikes from Will Astbury and a couple of well-taken goals for the home side made it 4-2 for City at the break and a further home goal early in the second-half gave the title contenders some anxious moments before Sisson capped a fine personal display with the final goal of the game.

It was a below par display from City who were missing a couple of key men, but they showed enough going forward to suggest goal-scoring will not be a problem this season.

Blunt took the man-of-the-match honours.