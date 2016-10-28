City hope ‘The Gate’ will shut out National League visitors

City of Peterborough will go into their big cup clash against National League giants Reading with confidence high after a couple of cracking league wins.

The city side followed up their impressive 7-2 success against Cambridge University with a 3-2 win away at Cambridge City seconds on Saturday and are just three points off top spot in the East League Premier A Division.

They entertain National League Premier Division side Reading at Bretton Gate on Sunday (2pm) in the second round of the Hockey Association Cup and are relishing the challenge of crossing swords with one of the most successful clubs in the country.

Captain Ross Booth said: “Reading will have the added advantage of having not played a game on Saturday but hopefully the home crowd will even out that edge.

“We expect a large crowd, as ever, down at the Gate and will need to be at the top of our game to defeat the Premier Division outfit.

“If we can get beyond Reading then there is no reason why we can’t emulate the success of last year’s cup run where we reached the semi-finals before losing to eventual winners Beeston.

“A successful cup run will hopefully help build momentum for the title challenge in the league.”

And that title challenge continues 24 hours before the big cup clash with a home game against Bedford(1pm) on Saturday.

Booth added: “Games against Bedford are often tight affairs with both sides looking to play an attacking style of hockey. Bedford will be looking for a win to stay in touch with the leaders while we’ll be looking to keep the pressure on Old Loughts at the top.”

Bedford have a couple of ex- Peterborough players in their ranks – Simon Shorter returning now as coach and Dave Appleton as an influential midfielder.

City hope to be strengthened with new player Jamie Dodd coming into the squad for the weekend subject to his transfer from MK going through in time.

The City of Peterborough second team are also mounting a title challenge. They share top spot in the Premier B Division with Spalding after a 3-1 weekend win over Cambridge University seconds thanks to goals by Andrews(2) and Sadikot.

Spalding, who are top on goal difference, beat Waltham Forest 3-2 away with man-of-the-match Harry Vickers netting with a thunderbolt strike from the top of the circle.

After a couple of disappointing results, City of Peterborough Ladies returned to form with a bang on Saturday.

They beat Bury St Edmunds 5-0 in their East League Division One North fixture to move up to third in the table. Robyn Gribble scored a hat-trick with Tierney Augustine and Lucy Dakin also on target.

City Ladies seconds drew 1-1 at Cambridge City thirds with Jeorgia Carr netting.