BRUMMITT MIXED TOURNAMENT: 16 teams chasing a diamond prize

Camp Retro will start as warm favourites to win a milestone Brummitt Mixed Hockey title this weekend (April 8 & 9).

It’s the 60th anniversary of one of the most popular hockey tournaments in the calendar and Bretton Gate will again be the venue for the 45th consecutive year! The tournament was hosted at the Grange in its early years.

The tournament was in danger of disappearing a decade ago when legandary organiser Colin Lake and his team called it a day at the end of the 50th anniversary weekend.

But new chiefs were found - Sue McNaughton is the tournament director now - and the event is famed for its organisation and sheer fun.

There have inevitably been changes along the way. Sixteen teams now take part on two pitches (the Bretton Gate astro & one grass pitch) rather than the 24 teams who used to battle it out on several grass pitches.

In the glory days there were a number of mixed hockey teams who played a full set of fixtures every season. That no longer happens so many of the teams involved are created just for the Brummitt.

Camp Retro entered for the first time last season and fielded four National League players led by former City of Peterborough star Cameron Heald on their way to a final victory over Ragamuffins.

Camp Retro have been drawn against Bourne Deeping, Barely Athletic and Almighty Ones in their group this year.

The action starts at 10am on Saturday and Sunday with the final scheduled for 6pm on Sunday.

The 2017 draw:

Group A: Ragamuffins A, Bourne Again, Inches of Post, Jurassic Beavers.

Group B: Sons of Pitches, Too Keen, Ragamuffins B, Blue Green Zeds.

Group C: Mighty Cocks, Beavers, Fairly Legal, GPO.

Group D: Camp Retro, Bourne Deeping, Barely Athletic, Almighty Ones.

The top two teams in each group on Saturday compete for the Brummitt Trophy on Sunday with the bottom two teams entering the Brummitt Plate.