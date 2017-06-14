Search

ANNUAL MEETING: New chairman for City of Peterborough

New City of Peterborough chairman Darren Griffiths.

New City of Peterborough chairman Darren Griffiths.

0
Have your say

Darren Griffiths is the new chairman of City of Peterborough Hockey Club.

He replaces Jane Wilson who stepped down at the club’s annual meeting after four years in the post - she also served three years as vice-chairman.

The club reflected on another positive season highlighted by a promotion to the East Premier Division for City of Peterborough Ladies for the first time in the club’s history.

Officers elected: Chairperson - Darren Griffiths, vice chairperson/club secretary - Neil Webb, ladies fixture secretary - Andrea Howard, treasurer - Tony Skrobot, men’s fixture secretary - David Simpson, junior chairperson - Gwyn Williams, junior vice-chairperson - Wilma Morton, membership secretary - Helen Davies, press officer - Amy Seaton, committe secretary - Sue McNaughton, umpire liaison officer - Alan Selby, club website - Sally Leeds, head of training - Gareth Andrew.

Team captains will be announced soon. Ross Booth will continue as first-team skipper after another excellent East Premier A Division season when the title, and a National League return, was a possibility until the final weekend of the season.