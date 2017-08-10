GREYHOUNDS: Peterborough Derby trainers in Pruhs control

It was a superb night for three Peterborough trainers last night (August 9) as four city-based hounds booked their place in next week’s semi-finals of the Peterborough Greyhound Derby.

It was an especially successful night for Spalding-based trainer David Pruhs, who watched on with delight as two of his beloved hounds recorded impressive victories to progress to the next round.

Richard Devenish from Turves and Grantham’s Trevor Simmons also enjoyed the evening with one dog apiece making it through to the next stage as the night unfolded.

Pruhs and Devenish made a dream start to the proceedings as the Pruhs-trained Dark Recruit put in an eye-catching performance from trap one to win the first heat with Ballymac Dema stealing second position on the home straight much to the delight of Devenish.

In heat two it was time for favourite Hiya Butt to prove his credentials. Last time out the three-year-old was involved in England’s Greyhound Derby, finishing sixth in a contest that boasted a £175,000 winning prize in front of a 5,000-strong crowd at Towcester.

Last night the Hayley Keightley-trained dog found itself in much calmer waters and coasted to victory ahead of Towcester challenger Ginas Blue.

It was then the turn of hot favourite Clondoty Alex to justify starting the race as even money favourite with a trouble-free run from trap one to land victory, but the plaudits must go to Viking Jimmy in trap five.

Viking Jimmy’s chances of making the semi-final stages looked slim after a tough first bend tangle, but the brave greyhound managed to make up plenty of ground just in time to steal second from Thomas Golden in the shadow of the winning post.

In heat four, it was the turn of Grantham-based trainer Trevor Simmons to reap the rewards of home comforts when Bit View Colin stormed to victory, leaving trap five Idle Talker to collect second spot.

Pruhs’ night got even better in the penultimate heat when last year’s semi-finalist Kooga Klammer tore the field to shreds on his way to victory in the fastest time of the night while Yarmouth hound Knockard Spring stayed on strong for second.

The final race of the night was a scrappy affair. After an untidy first bend it was the seaside hound from Hove, Cork Falcon, that swooped to victory leaving Angry Man to settle for second place in the black and white striped jacket.

Peterborough Greyhounds racing operations manager Martin Race said: “It was a fantastic night of high quality racing at the stadium tonight and the Peterborough Derby really does create a great buzz about the stadium. We are already looking forward to next week’s hotly contested semi-finals.”

The semi-finals of the Peterborough Greyhound Derby will take place at the Fengate Stadium next Wednesday (August 16)

Heat results and next week’s semi-finalists

Heat One: 1st: T1 Dark Recruit (26.54); 2nd: T2 Ballymac Dema.

Heat Two: 1st: T2 Hiya Butt (26.17); 2nd: T6 Ginas Blue.

Heat Three: 1st: Clondoty Alex (26.42); 2nd: T5 Viking Jimmy.

Heat Four: 1st: Bit View Colin (26.07); 2nd: T5 Idle Talker.

Heat Five: 1st: Kooga Klammer (26.03); 2nd: Knockard Spring .

Heat Six: 1st: Cork Falcon (26.36); 2nd: Angry Man.