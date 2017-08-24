GREYHOUNDS: Hiya Butt races to Peterborough Derby win

Peterborough greyhound racing history was made last night (August 23) when Derby favourite Hiya Butt romped home to be crowned 2017 Derby champion after finishing just ahead of city-based hound Kooga Klammer.

The Hayley Keightley trained winner started the competition as a hot 9/4 favourite two weeks ago and lived up to its high reputation last night to claim the £8,500 first prize in front of the Sky Sports cameras, recording the fastest track time of the year in the process.

It was also an impressive performance from Spalding-based hound Kooga Klammer representing the David Pruhs kennel. The two-year-old capped off an eventful competition with an admirable £2,000 runner-up prize.

The build-up to the grand finale was all about Hiya Butt, the English Derby entree arrived in the competition in sparkling form after competing in the £175,000 showpiece at Towcester in July. And the three-year-old produced another blistering performance last night to add another trophy to his glistening CV, making it three race wins in two weeks at Peterborough.

Bursting from trap one, the 1/2 race favourite led from the first bend and never looked like being caught, despite the best efforts of Kooga Klammer on the final bend. Behind the front two, it looked like Geraldine Kovac runner Thomas Golden was holding on for third place only for Yorkshire raider Viking Jimmy to get his nose ahead on the line.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, winning trainer Hayley Keightly said: “It was an amazing performance; I’m so over the moon for this little dog to win something. To get the chance to train a dog as good as this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. He will be irreplaceable but I think towards the end of the year he could be retired.”

Last night’s final brings the curtain down on three excellent evenings of racing at the Fengate Stadium and Peterborough Greyhounds racing operations manager Martin Race commented: “The Derby competition has been really well received by the public and trainers alike. We must thank William Hill for helping to create such a brilliant event here at the stadium. The standard of racing has been exceptional and it’s great for the city to host such a prestigious event.”

William Hill Peterborough Greyhound Derby Final result:

1st: T1 Hiya Butt (25.77)

2nd: T2 Kooga Klammer

3rd: T6 Viking Jimmy