GREYHOUNDS: City trainers hoping to get their paws on Derby final spot

Three Peterborough trainers are set to battle it out in the semi-finals of the William Hill Peterborough Greyhound Derby tomorrow night (August 16)

Spalding-based trainer David Pruhs appears to have the best chance of booking himself a spot in the final, with both of his dogs, Kooga Klammer and Dark Recruit, set to go head to head in the third semi-final.

Both hounds arrive in sparkling form after winning their respective qualifying heats at Fengate last Wednesday. However, it will take another blistering display from both dogs to make it through to the final, with just the first two dogs from each race progressing.

Kooga Klammer is likely to start favourite when the traps open after posting the fastest time of the night last week. Last year’s Puppy Derby semi-finalist is now second favourite to be crowned the Derby champion at 13/2 (William Hill).

Another local trainer involved is Grantham-based Trevor Simmons. His hopes of making the final rest on the young paws of Bit View Colin. The two-year-old recorded an impressive heat victory last time out and will line up against Derby favourite Hiya Butt in the second semi-final heat. Hiya Butt cruised to a heat victory last week after appearing in the English Greyhound Derby at Towcester last month.

The final city dog hoping to book Turves trainer Richard Devenish a place in next week’s finale is Ballymac Dema. The Fenland challenger finished second behind Dark Recruit in the heats and the 16/1 Derby chance will need to pull a little bit more out of the hat this time around to achieve a top two finish. But he does have a fighting chance and will be wearing the blue trap two jacket once again.

Peterborough Greyhounds racing operations manager Martin Race said: “We have another fantastic quality night of racing taking place at the stadium on Wednesday and the place really will be buzzing. At the semi-final stage the stakes really are high and every trainer wants a place in next week’s final live on Sky Sports. So I’m sure we will be in for an enthralling night of racing.”

The racing gets underway at 7.25pm tomorrow and booking tickets in advance is recommended if you’re looking to dine in the Raceview Restaurant. Otherwise you can pay on the evening at the door for general admission.

William Hill Peterborough Greyhound Derby semi-final line-ups

Semi-final one:

1 Coonough Bell

2 Ballymac Dema

3 Knockard Spring

4 Minglers Toure

5 Viking Jimmy

6 Idle Talker

Semi-final two:

1 All About Class

2 Bit View Colin

3 Hiya Butt

4 Thomas Golden

5 Corrin Boyshane

6 Ginas Blue

Semi-final three:

1 Clondoty Alex

2 Dark Recruit

3 Swift Dartmoor

4 Cork Falcon

5 Kooga Klammer

6 Angry Man