Great haul in China for Ironman Roger

Globetrotting Peterborough Triathlon Club (PACTRAC) member Roger Canham coped well with the steamy conditions in China at the weekend to qualify for two world championship events.

Canham tackled the Ironman 70.3 Xiamen on the south east coast of China and completed the 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run in 4:42:36 for 33rd place overall and first place in his 50-54 age group.

And that secured him a coveted place in the big Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, next October. Remarkably it’s the ninth consecutive time that he has qualified for the event and keeping him company next year will be fellow PACTRAC-er Paul Lunn, who qualified at Ironman Barcelona last month.

Qualifying slots for the 2017 Ironman 70.3 World Championship taking place in Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA, were also up for grabs and Canham therefore qualified for that as well.

Canham was 12th in his age group after the swim, moved up to fourth with a solid bike section and then set off at a rapid pace on the run to catch the three in front.

n Entries for the PACTRAC Peterborough Duathlon are now open on www.pactrac.co.uk

The third annual event will take place on Sunday April 2, again from Castor. The distances are: run 4-miles, bike 18-miles, run 2.5-miles.