Gray selected for World Cup

Local pool star Mark Gray has been selected to represent England at this year’s prestigious World Cup of Pool.

The Matchroom event takes place at York Hall, Bethnal Green, from June 13-18 and Baston-based Gray will be playing in the England A team alongside Darren Appleton.

The England B team will consist of Daryl Peach and Imran Majid.

It will be Gray’s third appearance in the event and he has twice finished runner-up - with Peach in Rotterdam in 2008 and at York Hall in 2015.

“It will be interesting playing with a new partner this year,” said Gray, “and obviously they don’t come much better than Darren Appleton. So hopefully we can give a strong performance.”

The event is all shown live on Sky Sports and England A face India in the first round in the evening session on Tuesday June 13.

The tournament has a prize fund of $250,000 with the winners netting a cool $60,000.

Gray is the resident professional at Bourne Snooker Centre and is currently ranked number one in England and number eight in Europe. He is also a three-times Mosconi Cup winner.