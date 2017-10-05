Young Tiger masters the big occasion with great credit

Robin Tiger Williams has admitted he wants to fulfil a career on tour following his debut appearance in a professional tournament at the British Masters.

The 16-year-old amateur was unable to make the cut at Close House but performed admirably finishing at four over par for his two rounds.

The Peterborough Milton member, who finished in style with a birdie two at the par-three 18th to applause from the huge galleries and grandstands, remains determined to build upon his impressive showing.

The rising star, a sponsors’ invite at the Sky Sports-backed event, also revealed that he had sought the guidance of European Tour professional Lee Slattery, who he had played alongside during the opening two rounds.

He said: “I had trouble getting to sleep on Wednesday night and I was definitely nervous on the first tee, but as I got into the round I settled down.

“I didn’t do as well as I would have liked but it was such a fun experience just to soak in the atmosphere because one day I would like to be on tour.

“I have definitely seen over the past few days where my game needs work.

“I spoke to Lee about how he has gone through the years to this point. I have definitely seen the weaknesses in my game but I am excited to get working on it.”

Williams followed in the footsteps of four-time major winner Rory McIlroy to make his debut in a professional tournament as a 16 year-old amateur at the British Masters.

Williams, who was born in the year that Tiger Woods completed the ‘Tiger Slam’ of holding all four major titles at once, carded a highly respectable 71 in the first round which included a beautiful birdie chip at the second.

Highlight of his second round 73 was an eagle three at the par five fifth.

Ireland’s Paul Dunne shot a nine-under-par 61 on the final day to hold off Rory McIlroy and win his first European Tour title.

Dunne finished on 20 under par to win by three strokes from McIlroy, who could record only the second winless season of his career.

n Stuart Brown is warming up nicely for his big PGA Play-Offs challenge at Walton Heath at the end of the month.

The Thorpe Wood professional played in two tournaments on the East PGA circuit this week and claimed top four placings in both.

In the 36-hole Marston’s Beer Company Autumn Classic - a stableford greensomes played at Felixstowe Ferry - he and amateur partner Jody Greenall finished second with 82 points after being pipped on countback by Crue Elliott from Sandy Lodge Golf Club and amateur Ben Garcia.

And then in the PGA In England Captain’s Day competition at Bishop’s Stortford on Monday, Brown shot a two-under-par 69 for fourth place.

The winner with a round of 66 was Glen Portelli from the Old Fold Manor Golf Club.

Brown had an up-and-down round with five birdies and an eagle three at the par five 12th but he also had five bogeys.

n Burghley Park’s Scott Downie came so close to making the international final of the BMW Golf Cup competition last week.

He finished second in the national finals held at the Castle Course in St Andrews, missing out on a trip to South Africa by just one point.

Downie, playing off seven, had qualified by finishing fourth in the regional final at Woburn earlier in the summer, and was accompanied in the national final by another Burghley member, Cathal McHugh (6), who’d come second in the same event.

The first day of the competition was a practice round which enabled all the players to get a feel for the challenging course before they took on the course for real the next day.

In tricky conditions, with the wind making the challenging course even tougher, McHugh drew first blood, carding three birdies to finish with 32 points, which was good enough for an outright sixth place finish.

But Downie was playing out of his skin, with a birdie on the last giving him 36 points to give him outright second place, narrowly missing out on victory by a single point.

The day ended with a celebratory dinner, during which the top three players in each category were awarded their prizes by Dame Laura Davies.

“It was such a great experience for both of us” said Downie afterwards.

“To have got so far was an amazing achievement, and we both really enjoyed the hospitality we’ve had at Woburn and St Andrews. The experience will live in our memory for a long time. “

RESULTS ROUND-UP

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Men

Braithwaite Bowl: 1 Nathan Holt/Samuel Ludlow 45pts; 2 Martin Herson/Karl Douglas 45pts; 3 John Bavister/Geoff Dyson 42pts. Seniors

Peterborough Milton 4½, Sleaford 3½ (Milton names only): Mike Williamson/Mike Goodall halved; Steve Moule/Mike McKendrick won 2&1; Keith Benson/Keith Worth won 4&2; Graham Beer/Graham Goodall won 2&1; Rob Lakin/Sut Panchi lost 7&6; Brent Joyce/Jim Pendreigh won 1 up; Dave Norris/Peter Addison lost 6&4; John Oughton/Tony Wood lost 5&4. Mixed

Amies Bowl : 1 Carol Dunn/Ted Dunn net 70.5; 2 Derek Mankelow/Elaine Mankelow net 71.5; 3 Paul Gabriel/Anne Lowrey net 73.

Ladies

Champagne Scratch Trophy: 1 Thalia Martin; 2 Rachael Fisher.

Bronze Scratch Trophy: 1 Bernice Bandaranaike; 2 Sylvia Kinder.

Askew Cup: 1 Rachael Fisher; 2 Karen Trevo

Knockout Cup: 1 Elaine Mankelow; 2 Lesley Mc Farlaine.

SamsonTrophy: 1 Amanda Naunton/ Georgina Dunn; 2 Linda Gill/Kim Pateman.

Autumn Salver: 1 Carol Dunn; 2 Sue Hennigan.

NENE PARK

Men

Captains Day: Handicaps 0-10 - 1 Bernie Clarke 38pts; 2 Barry Diver 38pts; 3 Steve Watson 37pts. Handicaps 11-14 - 1 Gary Geddis 39pts; 2 Anant Maher 38pts; 3 Phil Wright 36pts. Handiaps 15-28 - 1 Michael Brooms 38pts; 2 Gordon Thompson 35pts; 3 Joe Brady 33pts. Ladies - 1 Suzanne Jones 34pts.

Monthind Cleaning Trophy: 1 David Riley 40pts; 2 Chris Hewitt 38pts; 3 James Grant 38pts.

Thorpe Wood Medal & Rd 9 OoM: 1 Paul Szymanski net 70; 2 Chris Beeby net 70; 3 David Riley net 70.

Ladies

September Stableford: 1 Heather McCrae 38pts; 2 Anne Curwen 37pts; 3 Tae Gooding 34pts.

Autumn Vase: 1 Joyce Fisher 38pts; 2 Sue Matthews 35pts; 3 Anne Curwen 35pts

Nene Park ½ , Peterborough Milton 2½ (Nene Park names only): Doreen Asher/Anne Curwen lost 1 down; Marwyn Watson/Rebecca Core lost 4&2; Sue Matthews/Margaret Seed halved.

Seniors

Sept Medal & David Elwell Memorial Trophy: 1 Graham Marshall net 70; 2 Roger Fitton net 71; 3 Nigel Alban net 72.

Mulligan Stabelford: 1 Trevor Lewis 38pts; 2 Mark Wright 36pts; 3 Robert Cutler 35pts.

Nene Park 3, Old Nene 3 (Nene Park names only): Brian Oliphant/Paul Hackney lost 2 down; Terry Leverton/Joe McIntyre won 3&1; Peter Wing/Martin Gee lost 3&1; Bill Rust/Dave Flynn won 6&5; Tony Blakeman/Ray Beekie lost 2 down; Barry Orgill /Tony Rogers won 1 up.

Rutland Water 4, Nene Park 2 (Nene Park names only): Ray Palmer /Mike Wilson lost 3&2; Roger Harris/Joe McIntyre lost 6&5; Kevin Hawkins/Brian Oliphant lost 6&5; Bob Morris/Barry Orgill won 2&1; Martin Gee/Colin Bagley lost 6&5; Sandy Leslie/Terry Leverton won 5&4.

Juniors

Club Captain Junior Trophy: 1 Callum Campbell 42pts; 2 Callum Ford 36pts; 3 Kai Raymond 35pts.

Mixed

Step Aside Texas Scramble: 1 Nicole Yates/Aaron Crane/Stephen Shores; 2 Penny Ibbotson/Brian Hall/Vaughan Lutkin; 3 Barbara Caville/ Iain Caville/Colin Steyn.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

Captain’s Charity Trophy: 1 Darren Want 43pts; 2 Pete Dickinson 41pts; 3 Carl Causbrook 40pts.

Midweek Medal: 1 Chris Steele net 68; 2 Andrew Bass net 69; 3 Tim Curtis net 71.

Ladies

Captain’s Charity Trophy: 1 Lesley Young 36pts; 2 Heather Morgan 35pts; 3 Rachel Nicholls 32pts. Midweek Stableford Qualifier: 1 Sue Clegg 38pts; 2 Hayley Hunt 35pts; 3 Liz Haughton 32pts.

Mixed

Family Knockout Final: Valda Austin/Ian Lidbetter beat Liz Haughton/Izzy Haughton 2&1.

Seniors

October Medal: Division One - 1 Graham Smith net 70; 2 Tony Mould net 71; 3 John Sparks net 74. Division Two - 1 Fred Want net 73; 2 Brian Parker net 73; 3 Nigel Cox net 75.

MARCH

Mixed

Autumn Open: 1 Mike & Dawn Robinson (Ramsey) 39pts; 2 Zhanna Tarosko/William Selfe (Bourn) 37pts. Best March score - 1 Penny Gilbert/Chris Elliott 40pts; 2 Jean Alderton/Ian Hunter 39pts. Nearest the pin (men) - John Wood; Nearest the pin (ladies) - Jean Alterton.

BURGHLEY PARK

Ladies

BMW Order of Merit Series/Peggy Baxter Medal: Division One - 1 Kay Hircock net 74; 2 Churchill net 76; 3 Helen Cox net 77. Division Two - 1 Pippa Le Sage net 73; 2 Lynn Collen net 73; 3 Jane Saggers net 74.

BMW Order of Merit final standings: 1 Sue Churchill 89pts; 2 Anne Fensom 81pts; 3 Pippa Le Sage 76pts.

Men

LCP Trophy Round One: Division One - 1 Charlie Barwis net 68; 2 James Bust net 69; 3 Mark Yarham net 70. Division Two - 1 Stewart Ward net 69; 2 Graham Camp net 71; 3 Darron Evans net 72. Division Three - 1 Rob Tapp net 67,; 2 Nigel Moore net 70; 3 George Grant net 71.

Seniors

Burghley Park 6½, Sutton Bridge 1½ (Burghley names only): Alan Gray/Maurice Egglestone won 2 up; John Drury Richard Gilbert won 5&3; Bob Collier/Peter Hickman won 3&2; John Read/Colin Shearman lost 4&3; Mike Wright/Rob Sorrell won 1 up; Jim Clarke/Richard Cook halved; Neil Keenan/Brian Ross-Jones won 3&2; Chris Harrison-Smith/Phil Hunt won 4&2.

George Unsworth Midweek Stableford: 1 Doug Hunter 39pts; 2 Barry Doggett 39pts; 3 Darren Russon 37pts.