TURKEY TOURNAMENT: Brown third in European international event

Local golfer Stuart Brown was in the England three-man team that finished third in a big event in Turkey this week.

The Thorpe Wood professional teamed up with Andrew Raitt (St Georges Hill Golf Club) and Paul Hendriksen (Dinnaton Golf Club) to finish in the bronze medal position out of 19 teams in the PGA of Europe’s International Team Championship at the Gloria Golf Club in the Turkish resort of Belek.

Germany won the trophy and a winners’ cheque for 6,000 euros by finishing the four rounds 27 under par.

Runners-up Scotland were 24 under par and England 21 under par.