Tilly takes top spot in Four Counties Girls Championship

Spalding’s Tilly Garfoot was the net winner of the 2016 Four Counties Girls Championship at Northampton Golf Club on Sunday with a round of 84-16=68.

Greetham Valley’s Ellie Haughton was third with 76-5=71.

The gross prize went to Esme Hamilton from Notts Ladies Golf Club with 75 and Haughton finished runner-up with her 76.

In the nine-hole competition, Peterborough Milton’s Emily Grace Horsted was first with 20 points. And that was a great effort by the 12 year-old seeing as she’s only been playing seriously for the last year and only got her official handicap a couple of months ago.

n Stuart Brown finished seventh in the two latest events on the East PGA circuit.

The Thorpe Wood professional returned a level par 70 in the Great Yarmouth & Caister Golf Club Pro-Am to finish four shots behind the winner, Chase Davis from Marriott Sprowston Manor Hotel.

Then in the Swaffham Golf Club Annual Charity Pro-Am he claimed the same position with a one-over-par 72.

That was also won with a 66, this time belonging to Thomas Clements from Eaton Golf Club.

RESULTS ROUND-UP

GEDNEY HILL

Mixed

Hubbard Mixed Pairs: 1 David Lord/Jenny Venters 48pts; 2 Rob Newns/Janet Davis 44pts; 3 Stan Cleaver/Lynn Exley 41pts.

Men

Strawberry Cup: 1 Steve Coe net 57; 2 Adam Britton net 66; 3 Chris Gilbert net 68.

Seniors

Away Day - Boston: 1 Neil Sargeant 40pts; 2 Richard Senior 36pts; 3 Peter Orbine 36pts; 4 Don Hinshelwood 35. Nearest the pins: Hole 2 - Don Hinshlewood; Hole 5 - Peter Orbine; Hole 14 - Greg Walsh; Best front 9 - Carol Plume 17pts. Best back 9 - Bill Smith 17. Hidden 4 holes - Bob Townsend 8pts.

Ladies

Shop Trophy: 1 Kim Markillie 79; 2 Janet Davis 80; 3 Diane Moore 109.

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Juniors

Junior Open: Best gross - 1 Dominic Holden (Wellingborough) 76; 2 Samuel Ludlow (Milton) 80; 3 Jamie Gibbons (Beadlow Manor) 81. Best net - 1 Leah Ribano (Kingsthorpe) 90-26=64; 2 Keilin Harper (Burghley Park) 81-15=66; 3 Tyler Weaver (Bury St Edmunds) 81-14=67. James Berry Memorial Trophy (Milton’s best net) - Samuel Ludlow 71. Team - 1 Burghley Park (Will Robinson/Keilin Harper/Callum Pridmore) 143; 2 Northampton Golf Club 144; 3 Peterborough Milton A (Charlie Armitage, Samuel Ludlow, Michael Wood) 144. Nearest the pin - 2nd hole Rayner Edwards; 9th and 11 holes Ed Keech; 16th hole Dominic Holden.

Seniors

Peterborough Milton 1, Scraptoft 7 (Milton names only): Robert Lakin/Mike Williamson lost 3&2; Keith Benson/Keith Worth lost 2&1; George Garnish/Terry Locks halved; John MacCallum/Don MacFarlane lost 2 down; Peter Parkin/David Rager lost 2 &1; Pete Glover/Sut Panchi halved; Graham Goodall/Doug Lyne lost 3&2; Geoff Dunmore/Tony Huggins lost 3&1.

Ladies

Fourball Betterball: 1 Janet Seconde/Christine Patrick 40pts; 2 Ann Edwards /Bernice Bandaranika 40pts.

Daily Mail Foursomes: 1 Sue Hennigan/Amanda Naunton 38pts; 2 Janet Seconde/Christine Patrick 31pts.

Long Handicap: 1 Margaret Stone 38pts; 2 Ella Reed 30pts.

NENE PARK

Ladies

Three-Ball Alliance: 1 Barbara Bird (Nene Park), Barbara Newell (Burghley Park), Rebecca Core (Nene Park) 100pts; 2 Karen Martins (Nene Park), Debbie Richardson (Burghley Park), Susannah Ivens (Elton Furze) 100pts; 3 Elly Toyne, Jacky Butler, Janet Elliott (all Elton Furze) 99pts; 4 Carol Alban, Pam Cox, Ann Hawkins (all Nene Park) 98pts.

Nearest the pins: 7th hole - Pam Cox (Nene Park), 10th hole - Rebecca Core (Nene Park), 12th hole - Elaine Ward (Middleton Park).

GREETHAM VALLEY

Juniors

Ping Junior Open, Gainsborough Golf Club: 1 Kian Pearce 82-16=66.

South LincolnshireJunior Finals, Sleaford: 1 Greetham Valley (Tom Haynes, Harry Sargood, Joe Sargood, Izzy Haughton).

Ladies

Captains weekend stableford: 1 Valda Austin 39pts; 2 Jackie Friend 39pts; 3 Lesley Young 38pts.

Men

Midweek Stableford: 1 Robert Lewin 37pts; 2 Darren Want 37pts; 3 Peter Maksymiw 35pts; 4 Winston Childs 35pts.

ELTON FURZE

Seniors

Team Stableford: 1 P. Cooper/S. Bullimore/B. Wells 82; 2 R. Mayhew/B. Haite/R. Tugwell 81.

Men

Bank Holiday Texas Scramble: 1 P. Kelly/M. Graham/S. Hedges/C. Bridgeland 55.3; 2 T. Kane/L. Randall/F. Wilson/G. Bolden 58.1.