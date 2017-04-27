Thorpe Wood youngster is a real Bobby dazzler

Tiny tot Bobby Moore may only be six years-old but he’s already a big star in junior golf.

The young Thorpe Wood member was in cracking form at Bourn Golf Club near Cambridge on Sunday when he booked his place in the Super Six Grand Final on the British Junior Golf Tour with victory in the fifth and penultimate qualifying round.

The youngster carded a brilliant score of 41 over the front nine on the Cambridgeshire course in the six and under age group to secure a spot in the showpiece event at Redbourn Golf Club on May 21.

And that isn’t the only important date on Bobby’s calendar this year.

In July he has the honour of representing the British Junior Golf Tour at the IMG Academy Junior World Championships in San Diego, California, and while in America he will also take part in the US Kids World Championships.

And what he’s achieved so far this year should certainly stand him in good stead. He’s won all the competitions he’s entered - some against older boys.

And while some golfers go a lifetime without achieving a magical hole-in-one, Bobby already has three to his name.

His first came at Orton Meadows when he was three, making him the youngest person in the world to get a hole-in-one, his second was at Orton Meadows when he was five, and his third in Dubai when he was also five.

Bobby is fortunate to get to practice every day after his dad built a putting green on the drive of their Peterborough home.

Dad Rob (38) said: “I’m a failed want-to-be professional who is living my passion through my son. We have pictures of him holding a club when he could hardly stand up.

“One of the great things about Bobby is he is blissfully unaware of the significance of what he has achieved.

“He is very shy, but every time we play, people give him a round of applause.

“I’m a bit of an obsessive person, so I put a putting green on the drive, with a chipping mat.”

RESULTS ROUND-UP

THORNEY LAKES

Men

St George’s Medal: Division One - 1 Paul Harford 74-7=67; 2 Terry Hawkins 82-12=70; 3 John Zajac 82-11=71; Best Gross - Paul Harford 74. Division Two - 1 Paul Rawlings 85-15=70; 2 Ian Macdonald 85-14=71; 3 Paul Bishop 87-15=72. Division Three - 1 Thomas Holman 94-25=69; 2 Jeremy Knight 90-18=72; 3 Faz Mohammed 96-22=74. Overall Winner - Paul Harford 74-7=67.

ELTON FURZE

Men

Elton Furze 5, Nene Park 1 (Elton Futze names first): David Smith/Pete Bellamy beat Chris Naylor/Kallan Rawlings 4&3; Mark Doody/Graeme Starkey beat Mick Marat/Dave Riley; Les Randall/Tony Kane beat Dave Rayner/Gareth Clingo; James Middleton/Paul Priston beat Chris Hewitt/Dan Seal 2&1; Peter Mann/Tim Brookfield lost to Grzeg Kaczmarczyk 6&4; Peter Burgess/Richard L. Hall beat Nigel Jones/Daniel Clarke.

April Medal: Division One - 1 Adam Scott 70-2=68; 2 Darren Clifton 75-7=68. Division Two - 1 Trevor Hunter 86-18=68; 2 Dave Phillimore 86-16=70. Division Three - 1 Patrick Kelly 87-21=66; 2 Dominic Woods 93-24=69.

Mixed

Easter Pairs Stableford: 1 Carla Myhill/Liz Johnson 46pts; 2 D. Mason/M. Eldridge 45pts.

Easter Texas Scramble: 1 M. Graham/S. Hedges/P. Kelly/C. Bridgland net 53.9.

Ladies

April Medal: 1 Jenny Walters 94-28=66; 2 Liz Johnson 83-16=67.

Stableford: 1 Caron Lawson 39pts; 2 Sue Pawson 38pts

Seniors

Elton Furze 5.5, Wyboston Lakes 2.5 (Elton Furze names only): Roger Mathew/John Mayho lost 3&2; David Tansley/Chris Rudkin won 4&3; Fred Mullenger/Maureen Taylor lost 5&3; Dave Burns/Richard Cheng halved; Graham Blagden/Janet Leitch won 4&2; Forbes Smith/Brian Haite won 4&3; Nigel Widdowson/Ann Blagden won 2&1; Alan Turner/John Durance won 2&1.

Greetham Valley

Men

Qualifying Stableford: 1 Brian Gordon 43pts; 2 Gabriel Amies-McCormick 41pts; 3 Mark Dorsett 41pts.

Ladies

Ping Pairs Qualifier. 1 Dee Hinch/Susie Ellis 44pts; 2 Gilly Grant/Amanda Cassie 41pts; 3 Kay Ropson/Pat Jamieson 41pts.

Seniors

Stableford Qualifier: 1 Keith Smith; 2 Jack Vernal; 3 Neil Lowndes.

Senior Captain’s Awayday, Glen Gorse: Division One - 1 James Ablett 37pts; 2 John Sparks 36pts; 3 Rob Gray 34pts. Division Two - 1 Bob Scraptoft 34pts; 2 Dave Lucas 34pts; 3 Brian Parker34pts.