There’s a Tiger on the prowl again at Milton

The Tiger was roaring again at Peterborough Milton last week.

Teenage talent Robin Tiger Williams returned to these shores from America, where he’s into the third year of a scholarship at the famous Bishops Gate Golf Academy (BGGA) in Florida, to land the Milton junior championship.

Williams, who plays off one, fired rounds of 74 and 78 to win the Wilson Cannon Trophy with a 152 total.

Runner-up on 161 was Michael Wood (82+79) who pipped Sam Ludlow (80+81) on countback.

The Milton Shield for the best net return went to 18-handicapper Adam O’Brien with rounds of 69 and 68.

Second was Will Smith, who plays off 17, with scores of 71 and 67 and 14-handicapper Sam Balaam was third with a 76 and 69.

Fourteen year-old former Hampton Hargate Primary School pupil Williams has also been successful in tournaments in America this year. He won a big American Junior Golf Association event in Kentucky and the Future Champions of Golf tournament in California, before finishing third in the world junior championships in San Diego.

The Milton ladies club championship was also decided this week. Here the champion and winner of the Claret Jug for the best gross total was Georgina Dunn with 169.

She finished five shots clear of runner-up Rachael Fisher, who won the Gemini Cup for the best net of 148.

The winner of the seniors club championship was the Milton club chairman Russell Laxton, with an excellent score of 68 net.

RESULTS ROUND-UP

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Men

Seniors

Milton 4, Spalding 4 (Milton names only): Robert Lakin/Keith Benson won 1 up; Graham Goodall/Doug Lyne lost 2&1; Alan Codling/Peter Parkin lost 5&4; Mike McKendrick/David Rager lost 3&2; Malcolm Wakefield/Steve Moule lost 3&2; Roy Chowings/Tony Huggins won 4&2; Peter Glover/Terry Locks won 1 up; Mike Williamson/Richard Brewer won 2 up.

Club Championship/Martin Bains Trophy: 1 Russell Laxton net 68; 2 Phil Collins net 70; 3 Graham Key net 71; 4 Bob Wilkinson net 73; 5 Les Newbold net 73; 6 Steve Moule net 73.

Juniors

Betterball Stableford Championship/unior Goblets: 1 Jacob Williams/Charlie Armitage 41 pts; 2 Sam Ludlow/Ben Baker 40pts; 3 Michael Wood/Adam O’Brien 40pts; 4 Rylan Thomas/Will Smith 38pts; 5 Kai Raymond/Morgan Cresswell 38pts.

Ladies

Club Championship: Best gross and Claret Jug - 1 Georgina Dunn 169; 2 Rachael Fisher 174. Best net and Gemini Cup - 1 Rachael Fisher net 148; 2 Karen Trevor net 151.

NENE PARK

Men

Men’s Open: DivisionOne (handicaps 0-9) - 1 Jody Greenall net 65; 2 Alan Young net 65; 3 Reza Bandi Ali net 70; 4 Bernie Clarke net 70; 5 Lewis Richardson net 71; 6 Gary Noye net 72. Division Two (handicaps 10-17) - 1 Iain Caville net 66; 2 Daniel Clarke net 66; 3 Dan Seal nett 67; 4 Ray Tempest net 69; 5 Vernon Brown net 70; 6 Chris Dann net 71; 7 Steve Cazaly net 71; 8 Paul Clay net 71. Division Three (handicaps 18-28) - 1 Anant Maher net 69; 2 Lucas Bickers net 72; 3 Simon Brown net 72; 4 Roxton Chapman net 73; 5 Thomas Little net 74; 6 Adrian Ennett net 74.

Orton Meadows Cambs Evening News Qualifier: 1 Iain Caville/S. Randall 65.5, 2 Martin Gee/David French 65.6, 3 John Wood/Nigel Alban 74.

Seniors

August Medal: 1 John Little net 68; 2 Thomas Whittle net 68; 3 William Washington net 70.

Nene Park 5½, Kettering 1½ (Nene Park names only): Peter Cudbertson/Jeff Core won 7&6; Sandy Leslie/Paul Hackney won 5&4; Martin Gee/Terry Leverton won 3&2; Ray Palmer/Graham Jones lost 2&1; Ivor Knighton/Roger Harris halved; Dudley van Kerro/Carson Steptoe won 3&2; Barry Orgill /Colin Bagley won 2&1.

Ladies

August Medal: 1 Doris Sissons net 71; 2 Joyce Fisher net 71; 3 Denise Payne net 72.

GEDNEY HILL

Men

Professional’s Open Competition: 1 Steve Coe 43pts; 2 Paul Hanson 42pts; 3 Rob Newns 39pts.

Seniors

John Parson Shield: 1 Keith Lawrence 43pts; 2 Ralph Ragosa 40pts; 3 Keith Cooper 37pts.

Ladies

Challenge Shield: 1 Lynn Exley 34pts; 2 Maggie Bingham 31pts; 3 Christine Lord 30pts.

ELTON FURZE

Men

August Midweek Medal: 1 K. Daunt 69; 2 A . Scott 69.

Queen Mother Cup: 1 R. Wentworth 37; 2 A. Anderson 37.

Ladies

Midweek Roll Up Medal: 1 K. Henderson 72; 2 J. Butler 76.

Queen Mother Cup: 1 O. Wentworth 40; 2 S. Pawson 30.

Elton Furze 3, Greetham Valley 1 (Elton Furze names first): M. Smith/B. Stone beat S. Ellis/J. Friend 6&4; J. Ross/T. Croke beat A. McCulloch/J. Cannings 2 up; P. Hurley lost to B. Dolman/K. Horner 6&4; L. Johnson/C. Myhill beat A. Wheeler/E. Pare 4&2.

Seniors

123 Competition: 1 M. Coleman/R. Leakey/A. Turner 82; 2 R. Mayhew/G. Blagden/A. Blagden 81.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Seniors

August Medal: 1 Mike Hoye net 68; 2 Graham Smith net 69; 3 Brian Parker net 71; 4 Neil Lowndes net 71.