ROUND-UP: Mike is Milton’s main man, Tony Curtis stars in seniors open, promotion for Elton Furze

Mike Williamson was Milton’s main man in a Martin Bains qualifier.

Williamson shot an astonishing gross score of 72 off a 12 handicap to set a Milton seniors record nett score of 60.

Monkwise Mixed Pairs champions at Gedney Hill, Chris Bennett and Nick Markillie being, are presented with the trophy by Lady Captain Lynn Exley.

Unsurprisingly Williamson’s efforts were enough to win the event. His stableford score of 47 was eight better than nearest challengers Peter Parkin and Paul Sproat.

Williamson was also part of the Milton seniors team who crushed Kettering 6.5-1.5 in a match. He and Sut Panchi romped to a 6 & 5 win in their match.

NENE PARK

Yet another very successful Seniors Open, sponsored by Boongate Kia, was held by Nene Park Golf Club on the Thorpe Wood course.

Low handicap winner Emma Norman receives her prize from March Golf Club lady captain Fiona Wood.

There was a field of 123 players from 21 clubs participating in the event.

The weather was ideal and the course was in excellent condition. The field was divided into three divisions according to handicaps.

The format was full handicap stableford and 36 points seemed to be a popular score for some time, with Graham Marshall of Milton having the lead on countback due to his 20 points on the back nine.

It looked as if this would be the winning score ,but later in the day Tony Curtis of Nene Park came in with a score of 40 points and stayed ahead of Alf Massey (39 points) and Graham Hurrell (38) to become the Nene Park Seniors Open champion for 2017.

ELTON FURZE

Elton Furze are celebrating promotion to Division One of the Scratch Foursomes League after a crushing victory over St Ives.

Elton Furze won all three matches by wide margins to clinch the Division Two title with Adam Scott & Tom Forster, and Conor Bridgland and Vijay Patel both winning by seven holes!

John Summerfield and Paul Ferrance won their match three up.

The rest of Elton’s successful squad was Adam Brown, Darren Clifton, Dean Hendry, Jake Shacklock, Jamie Hibbert, Lewis Richardson, Richard Hingston and Mbachi Nkana.

GEDNEY HILL

Husband and wife team of Steve and Marilyn Sayer were both celebrating on club captain’s day at Gedney Hill.

Steve won the men’s main event with 43 stableford points on countback from Craig Johnson.

And Marilyn won the ladies event with 41 points, seven clear of nearest challengers Jackie Warlow and Jenny Venters.

MARCH GOLF CLUB

Carolyn Morton and Emma Norman were the main winners on ladies captians day.

Carolyn won the high handicap division with a superb 41 points, seven clear of runner-up Pam Hawes while in-form Emma won the lower handicap prize with 39 points, just edging out Sarah Oldham on countback. Oldham won the long drive prize by a mile.