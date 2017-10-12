Search

RESULTS ROUND-UP: Slater takes Milton medal honours

Winners of the Presidents Invitation Texas Scramble at Greetham were from the left James Ablett, Annie McCulloch, Russell Aust and Roy Blake.
There was some fantastic scoring in Peterborough Milton’s October Medal competition.

Leading the way with net 67s were Division One winner Adrian Slater (72-5=67) and runner-up Mark Johnson (73-6=67).

Gedney Hill Golf Club hosted the 2017 South Lincs League trophy presentations and the Les Pepper Salver competition on Saturday. The Les Pepper Salver is an inter-club competition between the 18 clubs that play in the South Lincs Scratch League. Gedney Hill won with 92 points on countback from Belton Woods. The picture shows three of the Gedney Hill team (centre three - left to right Rob Newns, James Smith and Adam Britton) with two of the South Lincs officials.

RESULTS ROUND-UP

GEDNEY HILL

Men

September Medal: 1 Nigel Bright net 62; 2 Pete Vinter net 68; 3 James Smith net 68.

Dave Allen Shield: 1 Andy Davies net 65; 2 Chris Davies net 66; 3 Rob Newns net 68.

Rabbits’ Open: 1 Nicky Weller 40pts; 2 Adrian Bishop 38pts; 3 M. Hempsall 38pts.

GHFC Trophy: 1 Pat Moeller 42pts; 2 C. Rust 38pts; 3 Keith Lawrence 38pts.

Ladies

Club Championship: 1 Lynn Exley net 76; 2 Ann Chick net 79; 3 Kim Markillie net 83.

Centenary Bowl: 1 Ann Chick 29pts; 2 Janet Davis 26pts; 3 Maggie Bingham 14pts.

October Medal: 1 Marilyn Sayer 84; 2 Ann Chick 90; 3Maggie Bingham 96.

Seniors

Kirton Holme 0, Gedney Hill 6 (Gedney Hill names only): Keith Cooper/Peter Orbine won 5&3; Rob Newns/Neil Sargeant won 1 up; Barry Hircock/David Lord won 4&3; Mick Page/Greg Walsh won 1 up; Steve Sayer/Keith Lawrence won 5&3; John George/Mo Parling won 4&3.

October Medal: Division One - 1 Rob Newns net 73; 2 Neil Sargeant net 86. Division Two - 1 Keith Lawrence net 64; 2 Pete Orbine net 68. Division Three - 1 Rob Warlow net 75; 2 Noel Delaney net 76.

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Men

October Medal: Division One - 1 Adrian Slater 72-5=67; 2 Mark Johnson 73-6=67; 3 Nathan Holt 74-4=70. Division Two - 1 Bob Wilkinson 81-10=71; 2 David Fear 86-12=74; 3 Evan Bosman 84-10=74. Division Three - 1 Kai Raymond 88-17=71; 2 Phil Clark 86-14=72; 3 Sean Johnston 88-16=72. Division Four - 1 Morgan Cresswell 89-19=70; 2 Araz Massraf 102-28=74; 3 Dave Holbrow 95-20=75.

ELTON FURZE

Men

Roll up Medal: 1 Michael Lenaghan 85-19=66; 2 Chris Crouch 84-13=71

Richard Hall Trophy: 1 Michael Tame 38pts; 2 Paul Bolden 37pts.

Seniors

3-club Stableford : 1 Michael Lenaghan 38pts; 2 Robert McCandless 35pts.

Ladies

Wednesday Stableford: 1 Monir Cook 29pts; 2 Chris Rudkin 28pts.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Mixed

President’s Invitation Texas Scramble: 1 James Ablett/Annie McCulloch/Russell Aust/Roy Blake 58.5; 2 Terry Romeo/Dave Pusch/ Ali McNaughton/Ellie Haughton 59.6; 3 Adi Porter/Paul Clegg/Sue Clegg/Adam Clegg net 59.7. Longest Drive and Nearest-the-Pin winners - Fraser Denholm, Ellie Haughton, Wilby Toothill, James Ablett, Ellie Haughton, Peter Wood.

Pairs Knockout Final: Adam Clegg/Ellie Haughton beat Paul Clegg/Sue Clegg 3&1.

Douty Cup: 1 Sally Bowker/Brian Gordon 43pts; 2 Brian Langston/Sophie Beardsall 43pts; 3 Valda Austin/Ian Lidbetter 43pts; 4 Chris Hatch/Hayley Hunt 43pts.

Over 80s Competition: 1 Brian Parker 37pts; 2 Jane O’Donnell 31pts; 3 Hazel Hinch 28pts.

Seniors

Florida Scramble: 1 Mike Hoye/Mike Maffei/John Dowding 62.5; 2 Peter Giblett/Brian Parker/Tim Lee 63.6; 3 David Parry/David Byrne/Clive Coombes 64.8.

Eclectic Competition: 1 Mike Hoye net 53; 2 Bernie Bell net 55; 3 Stuart Dodd net 55.

NENE PARK

Mixed

Nene Park 3, Tydd St Giles 2 (Nene Park names only): David & Doreen Asher lost 3&2; Iain Caville/Pam Davis won 2&1; Charlie & Pam Cox won 1 up; Jeff Core/Karen Martins lost 4&3; John Burborough /Suzanne Jones won 2&1

Seniors

Orton Meadows Medal: 1 Thomas Wittle 36 pts; 2 Carson Steptoe 36 pts; 3 Stephen Walker 35pts.

Men

P’Boro Mini Golf Summer League Round 5: 1 Michael Brooks 36pts; 2 Ian Phillips 36pts; 3 Carey Dann 35pts.