RESULTS ROUND-UP: Slater takes Milton medal honours

There was some fantastic scoring in Peterborough Milton’s October Medal competition.
Leading the way with net 67s were Division One winner Adrian Slater (72-5=67) and runner-up Mark Johnson (73-6=67).
RESULTS ROUND-UP
GEDNEY HILL
Men
September Medal: 1 Nigel Bright net 62; 2 Pete Vinter net 68; 3 James Smith net 68.
Dave Allen Shield: 1 Andy Davies net 65; 2 Chris Davies net 66; 3 Rob Newns net 68.
Rabbits’ Open: 1 Nicky Weller 40pts; 2 Adrian Bishop 38pts; 3 M. Hempsall 38pts.
GHFC Trophy: 1 Pat Moeller 42pts; 2 C. Rust 38pts; 3 Keith Lawrence 38pts.
Ladies
Club Championship: 1 Lynn Exley net 76; 2 Ann Chick net 79; 3 Kim Markillie net 83.
Centenary Bowl: 1 Ann Chick 29pts; 2 Janet Davis 26pts; 3 Maggie Bingham 14pts.
October Medal: 1 Marilyn Sayer 84; 2 Ann Chick 90; 3Maggie Bingham 96.
Seniors
Kirton Holme 0, Gedney Hill 6 (Gedney Hill names only): Keith Cooper/Peter Orbine won 5&3; Rob Newns/Neil Sargeant won 1 up; Barry Hircock/David Lord won 4&3; Mick Page/Greg Walsh won 1 up; Steve Sayer/Keith Lawrence won 5&3; John George/Mo Parling won 4&3.
October Medal: Division One - 1 Rob Newns net 73; 2 Neil Sargeant net 86. Division Two - 1 Keith Lawrence net 64; 2 Pete Orbine net 68. Division Three - 1 Rob Warlow net 75; 2 Noel Delaney net 76.
PETERBOROUGH MILTON
Men
October Medal: Division One - 1 Adrian Slater 72-5=67; 2 Mark Johnson 73-6=67; 3 Nathan Holt 74-4=70. Division Two - 1 Bob Wilkinson 81-10=71; 2 David Fear 86-12=74; 3 Evan Bosman 84-10=74. Division Three - 1 Kai Raymond 88-17=71; 2 Phil Clark 86-14=72; 3 Sean Johnston 88-16=72. Division Four - 1 Morgan Cresswell 89-19=70; 2 Araz Massraf 102-28=74; 3 Dave Holbrow 95-20=75.
ELTON FURZE
Men
Roll up Medal: 1 Michael Lenaghan 85-19=66; 2 Chris Crouch 84-13=71
Richard Hall Trophy: 1 Michael Tame 38pts; 2 Paul Bolden 37pts.
Seniors
3-club Stableford : 1 Michael Lenaghan 38pts; 2 Robert McCandless 35pts.
Ladies
Wednesday Stableford: 1 Monir Cook 29pts; 2 Chris Rudkin 28pts.
GREETHAM VALLEY
Mixed
President’s Invitation Texas Scramble: 1 James Ablett/Annie McCulloch/Russell Aust/Roy Blake 58.5; 2 Terry Romeo/Dave Pusch/ Ali McNaughton/Ellie Haughton 59.6; 3 Adi Porter/Paul Clegg/Sue Clegg/Adam Clegg net 59.7. Longest Drive and Nearest-the-Pin winners - Fraser Denholm, Ellie Haughton, Wilby Toothill, James Ablett, Ellie Haughton, Peter Wood.
Pairs Knockout Final: Adam Clegg/Ellie Haughton beat Paul Clegg/Sue Clegg 3&1.
Douty Cup: 1 Sally Bowker/Brian Gordon 43pts; 2 Brian Langston/Sophie Beardsall 43pts; 3 Valda Austin/Ian Lidbetter 43pts; 4 Chris Hatch/Hayley Hunt 43pts.
Over 80s Competition: 1 Brian Parker 37pts; 2 Jane O’Donnell 31pts; 3 Hazel Hinch 28pts.
Seniors
Florida Scramble: 1 Mike Hoye/Mike Maffei/John Dowding 62.5; 2 Peter Giblett/Brian Parker/Tim Lee 63.6; 3 David Parry/David Byrne/Clive Coombes 64.8.
Eclectic Competition: 1 Mike Hoye net 53; 2 Bernie Bell net 55; 3 Stuart Dodd net 55.
NENE PARK
Mixed
Nene Park 3, Tydd St Giles 2 (Nene Park names only): David & Doreen Asher lost 3&2; Iain Caville/Pam Davis won 2&1; Charlie & Pam Cox won 1 up; Jeff Core/Karen Martins lost 4&3; John Burborough /Suzanne Jones won 2&1
Seniors
Orton Meadows Medal: 1 Thomas Wittle 36 pts; 2 Carson Steptoe 36 pts; 3 Stephen Walker 35pts.
Men
P’Boro Mini Golf Summer League Round 5: 1 Michael Brooks 36pts; 2 Ian Phillips 36pts; 3 Carey Dann 35pts.