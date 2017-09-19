PREVIEW: Thorpe Wood pair chasing a dream victory in Portugal

Suzanne Dickens will be hoping to put a recent injury behind her as she prepares to fly out to Portugal for the grand final of the Lombard Trophy.

The Thorpe Wood Golf Course Head PGA Professional teamed up with amateur Anne Curwen to take part in Europe’s biggest pro-am.

And now Dickens and Curwen will go head-to-head with six other clubs in the 36-hole showdown in the Algarve.

More than 700 clubs entered the popular PGA National Pro-Am Championship which reaches its climax at Pestana’s stunning Vila Sol Golf & Resort Hotel from September 21-22.

“I’ve met up recently with Suzanne twice, but she’s had an injury and hasn’t been able to play much which is disappointing,” said Curwen.

“She woke up and had a problem with her rib which caused her shoulder, neck and back to freeze. She’s recovering well and playing again now which is great.”

Dickens and Curwen clinched their spot in Portugal after finishing joint first in their regional qualifier at Camberley Heath Golf Club back in July with a score of eight-under par 64.

Curwen added: “I was absolutely delighted to qualify. We had a fantastic day and we had a lot of support too which certainly helped.

“I’ve just been playing my normal game, playing competitions and getting myself ready in my normal way. Suzanne has suggested to just keep doing what I normally do so that I’m in the best frame of mind possible.

“It would be fantastic for us if we were to win. It would be a dream come true and we’re both just really looking forward to it.”

The Thorpe Wood duo will fly out to Portugal next week where they will come up against teams from Ormskirk, Three Rivers, Kibworth, Dinsdale and Bramshaw.