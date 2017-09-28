Nene Park pair second in big final on the Algarve

Nene Park duo Suzanne Dickens and Anne Curwen were runners-up in the big WPGA Lombard Trophy final in Portugal.

They did really well to finish the 36-hole final with a two-under par total of 142 at the Pestana Vila Sol course on the Algarve, but were still beaten by four shots.

Ian Issac of Lombard (left) and John Heggarty, Captain of PGA (right) present the second place prize to Suzanne Dickens and Anne Curwen. Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

The prestigious trophy and a cheque for £2,500 went to Ladies European Tour player Kim Larratt and Trish Formoy from Kibworth GC.

Dickens, the 2014 Women’s PGA Professional champion, and her amateur partner picked up two birdies in their first round 70 and three birdies and an eagle two at the third during their second round score of 72.

They received a runners-up cheque for £1,500.

BURGHLEY PARK

Jane Saggers has had a week to remember at Burghley Park, winning three competitions - the Midweek Stableford, the Swindin Cup and the Francis Friend Medal.

RESULTS ROUND-UP

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Seniors

Belton Park 6.5, Milton 1.5 (Milton names only): Mike Williamson/Keith Benson lost 4&3; Tony Wood/Tony Huggins lost 2&1; Malcolm Wakefield/Steve Moule lost 2&1; Pete Glover/Peter Addison halved; Rob Lakin/Sut Panchi won 2&1; Graham Beer/Mike Goodall lost 4&3; Jim Pendreigh/Eddie Trevor lost 5&3; Don McFarlane/Terry Locks lost 4&3.

Mixed

Old Waltonians Putter: 1 Mike Williamson/Chris Hunt 45pts; 2 Ted Dunn/Sandra Stout 41pts; 3 David Longworth/Jean Cameron 41pts; 4 Russell Laxton/Lesley Mc Farlane 40pts; 5 Keith Worth/Heather Simpson 39pts.

Ladies

Veterans Salver/Brenda Shaw Trophy: 1 Margaret Gamble 75; 2 Sandra Stout 75; 3 Carol Dunn 76.

Weekend Stableford: 1 Diahanne Gracy 35pts; 2 Rachael Fisher 33pts; 3 Shivani Karthikeyan 31pts.

MARCH

Ladies

Medal: 1 Sandra Russell net 72; 2 Tina Roberts net 76; 3 Sarah Oldham net 77.

THORNEY LAKES

Mixed

Lakes Cup: 1 Pete Corley 39pts; 2 Vinnie Demillio 37pts. Best Male - Ian Fane 37pts. Best Senior - Brian Harrison 35pts. Best Lady - Michelle Pringle 23pts.

Men

Sunday Stableford: Division One - 1 Alan Buckby 40pts; 2 Vinnie Demillio 39pts; 3 Richie Lloyd 38pts. Division Two - 1 Barney Shales 38pts; 2 Alan Stokes 35pts; 3 Andy Hunt 35pts. Division Three - 1 Gordon Kind 33pts; 2 Malc Wiles 32pts; 3 Keith McCraken 30pts.

Bogey Competition: Division One - 1 Simon Randall level; 2 Pete Seymour level; 3 Pete Corley 1 down. Division Two - 1 Mick Burch 2 up; 2 Mark Weston level; 3 Nigel Pearce level. Division Three - 1 Sean Briant level; 2 Jamie Muffett level ; 3 Andy Locke 5 down.

ELTON FURZE

Men

Midweek Medal: 1 John Mackle 79-11=68; 2 John Summerfield 72-2=70.

Ladies

Midweek Medal: 1 Jackie Butler 97-21=76; 2 Jane Meredith 97-20=77.

Mixed

Elton Furze 4.5, Bourn 0.5 (Elton names only): David Smith/Marilyn Smith won 3&2; Paul Eustace/Maureen Taylor won 3&2; David Pope/Chris Rudkin won 3&2; Dave Burns/Sue Dibble halved; Paul Bolden/Jenny Walters won 1 up.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

KO Finals: Singles Division One - Tom Haynes beat Leon Wyche on the 19th. Singles Division Two - Ben Millie beat Mick Hunt 2 up. Pairs - Martin Thwaites/Peter Dickinson beat Leon Wyche/Greg Dobbs 2&1.

Ladies

Singles KO Final: Liz Haughton beat Kay Ropson 2 up.

Stableford Qualifier: 1 Cathy Steele 37pts; 2 Dee Ginnity 36pts; 3 Valda Austen 36pts.

Seniors

KO Finals: Singles Division One - John Morfee beat Eddy Montgomery 5&4. Singles Division Two - Mel Clark beat Peter Palmer 1up. Pairs - Radley Wardhaugh/Terry McNulty beat Bill Skinner /Clive Coombes 3&2.

Mixed

Par Bogey Competition: 1 Greg Dobbs +4; 2 Simon Woods +4; 3 Dee Ginnity +4.

BURGHLEY PARK

Mixed

Swindin Cup Final: Jane Saggers/Josh Yarham beat Bill O’Driscoll/Anne Fensom 3&2.

Men

Francis Friend Medal: 1 Adrian Crowson 85-18=67; 2 Colt Barratt 76-88=68.

Ladies

Francis Friend Medal: 1 Jane Saggers 99-23=76; 2 Michelle Powell 94-17=77.

Midweek Stableford: 1 Jane Saggers 42pts; 2 Pippa Le Sage 37pts.

Challenge Cup Final (Bronze Division): Chris Clarke beat Jane Taylor 3&2.