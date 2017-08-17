More international success for the roaring Tiger from Milton

The summer just gets better and better for young Peterborough Milton star Robin Tiger Williams.

The 15 year-old hot-shot has been making headline news throughout 2017 and it continued at the weekend when he helped England Boys to victory in the Home International Championsip at the St Anne’s Old Links Club in Lytham.

England played their way into pole position with an 11-4 win over Wales on the first day, a 10-5 win over Ireland on the second before beating Scotland 8-7.

And Williams was one of the stars of the show, winning five of his six games.

He partnered Conor Gough in the foursomes and they won 4&3 against Wales and Ireland and two up against Scotland.

In the singles Williams beat George Bryant of Wales 4&3 and Ireland’s Robert Moran by two holes. His only defeat, by just one hole, came in the singles against Scotland’s Calum Scott.

Last month Williams finished third in the English Under 16 Open and fifth in the English Under 18 Open to win the Malcolm Reid Salver for the best combined score in the two events.

He was also in the England Under 16 team that won the Nations Cup.

England team: Toby Briggs (Dunston Hall, Norfolk); Jack Cope (The Players Club, Gloucestershire); Danny Daniels (Essendon, Hertfordshire); Harry Goddard (Hanbury Manor, Hertfordshire); Alex Fitzpatrick (Hallamshire, Yorkshire); Conor Gough (Stoke Park, Buckinghamshire); Ben Jones (Northamptonshire County); Joe Pagdin (Florida, USA); Thomas Plumb (Sherborne, Dorset); Charlie Strickland (Ham Manor, Sussex); Robin Williams (Peterborough Milton, Northamptonshire.

EAST PGA

Stuart Brown finished a close second in the latest event on the East PGA circuit.

The Thorpe Wood professional fired a three-under par 66 to claim second place in the Grim’s Dyke Pro-Am in Pinner. The winner with a 65 was Daniel Field from East Herts Golf Club.

Brown had birdies at the ninth, 14th and 18th.

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

On behalf of England Golf, Peterborough Milton have been chosen to host the England Golf Women’s Senior Amateur Championships in May 2020.

The annual championship will take place over several days and will attract players from all corners of the UK.

This reward comes on the back of the club hosting various county and regional events on an annual basis over the past few years.

Being one of the top championship golf courses in the Northamptonshire Golf Union, this is a real coup for the club.

Club chairman Russell Laxton said: “We are delighted to be supporting England Golf. Having been chosen to host this prestigious tournament, we are delighted that we will have the opportunity to showcase the quality and presentation of our challenging golf course and relaxing clubhouse.

“The test of golf that our course gives to all level of players will add to the drama of the event and we are looking forward to welcoming all players and officials for the Championships.”

Meanwhile Peterborough Milton hosted their annual Pro-am event last week in conjunction with the Midland PGA and main sponsor Sycamore BMW of Peterborough.

A total of 44 teams took part with the ‘champion of the day’ prize being shared by three top Midland PGA professionals - James Whatley from Morley Hayes Golf Club, Paul Streeter from Lincoln Golf Centre and Simon Lilly from Staverton Park.

All returned a score of one under par 70. Fourth place went to local professional Adam Chamberlain with a round of 72.

The top team honours went to Collingtree Park Golf Club with a 12 under par round, one better than the runners-up from Peterborough Milton, Alec Budge, Tony Lickerish and Ann Nicholls with their professional James Whatley.

RESULTS

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Mixed

Pro-Am: 1 Collingtree Park (Micky Knight/Bob Ross/Neil Abery. Professional – Martin Conley/Collingtree Park) 130 (-12); 2 Lickerish All Sorts (Tony Lickerish/Alec Budge/Ann Nicholls. Professional – James Whatley/Morley Hayes) 131 (-11); 3 Pytchley Golf Club (Joe Walton/Rees Carpenter/Jamie Ashcroft. Professional – Daniel Ashcroft/Pytchley) 131 (-11); 4 Walcos (Mike Walters/James Walters/Nathan Holt. Professional – Andy Jones/Olton) 132 (-10); 5 PMGC May Medal Winners (Dominic Ralfs/Nazir Bhat/Stephen Smail. Professional – Luke Howe/Brocton Hall) 133 (-9); 6 National Windscreens (Paul Huggins/Charles Huggins/Jim Wheeler. Professional – Dan Greenwood/Forest Pines 134 (-8); 7 Premier Kitchens (Iain Forsythe/David Riley/Simon Boon. Professional – Mark Talbot/Thorpe Hall ) 135 (-7). Nearest Pins - 2nd Rob Fredericks (Fire Safety Express); 9th Scott Deacon (Stratford-on-Avon); 11th Phil Smith (Seagate Builders); 16th – Russell Sandiford (Northants County). Leading Professionals - James Whatley (Morley Hayes) -1; Simon Lilly (Staverton Park) -1; Paul Streeter (Lincoln) -1.

Men

Northants Scratch League, Peterborough Milton 6, Northants County 2 (Milton names only): Nathan Holt won 2&1; Edward Dunn won 2&1; James Walters lost 2&1; Dominic Ralfs won 4&2; Ian Wicks won 4&2; Mark Phillips won 4&3; Tom Burgh won 4&3; Chris Savage lost 4&3.

Ladies

Rose Salver: 1 Gill Oughton 35pts; 2 Sandra Stout 34pts.

Weekend August Medal/Autumn Salver Qualifier: 1 Emily Horsted 70; 2 Thalia Martin 71.

Weekday August Medal/Autumn Salver Qualifier: 1 Bernice Bandaranaike 71; 2 Rachael Fisher 71.

ELTON FURZE

Men

Midweek Medal: 1 Michael Almen 84-18=66; 2 Mbachi Nkana 72-5=67.

Cambridge Evening News Qualifier: 1 M. Graham/S. Hedges net 64; 2 Dean Hendry/Adam Scott net 69.

Ladies

Midweek Medal: 1 Jo Martin 89-19=70; 2 Jane Meredith 104-20=84.

BURGHLEY PARK

Mixed

Mixed Open: 1 Stephanie Crook (Burghley)/Peter Hamilton (Wanstead) 43pts; 2 Mark Saggers/Carol Johnson 42pts; 3 Peter & Joan Hickman 42pts.

Juniors

Junior Open: 1 Tommy Johnson 81-20=61; 2 Joe Carter 77-15=62; 3 Charles Agnew 80-18=62. Best gross - Keilin Harper 75; 2 Will Robinson 76; 3 Sanjay Nithiyalingam 76.

Ladies

David Blaik Medal: 1 Joan Hickman 90-20=70.

Summer Trophy: 1 Margaret Wright 39pts; 2 Pat Hudson 39pts; 3 Chris Redfern 35pts.

Men

David Blaik Medal: 1 Adi Ward 70-5=65.

Seniors

Alec London Trophy: 1 David Cleminson 39pts; 2 Rob Sorrell 39pts; 3 George Grant 38pts.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Seniors

Stableford Qualifier: Division One - 1 Neil Lowndes 42pts; 2 Ken Porter 41pts; 3 David Aldred 41pts. Division Two - 1 Peter Palmer 40pts; 2 Terry McNulty 38pts; 3 Terry Jones 36pts.

Men

Stableford Qualifier: 1 Daniel Cox 43pts; 2 Terry Romeo 42pts; 3 Stuart Knowles 40pts.

Midweek Medal: 1 Jack Chisholm net 69; 2 Daniel Cox net 70; 3 Robert Bagworth net 70.

Ladies

Medal: 1 Lisa Whenham-Bossy 102-31=71; 2 Liz Haughton 76-5=71; 3 Ellie Haughton 76-4=72.

NENE PARK

Ladies

August Orton Meadows Stableford: 1 Heather McCrae 33pts; 2 Pam Davis 32pts; 3 Karen Martins 30pts.

Seniors

Dennis Fitton Memorial Trophy: 1 Ron Turner net 64; 2 Babu Odedra 67; 3 Carson Steptoe 68.

Juniors

Monday night qualifier: 1 Garen Uyovbukerhi 22pts; 2 Daniel Clarke 17pts; 3 Corey Dann 17pts.

Men

Stanground Carpets Trophy Pairs Fourball Betterball: 1 A. Maher/S. Chalmers 47pts; 2 J. Wood/N. Alban 44pts; 3 D. Riley/I. Symonds 44pts.