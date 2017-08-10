Milton youngsters are Cambs county cup kings once again

Have your say

Peterborough Milton’s juniors retained the Cambridgeshire Friendly Cup after a thrilling final against Newmarket at Saffron Walden Golf Club.

They took the honours 2-1 after clinching victory with the final putt on the 18th green.

Greetham Valley captains James Ablett (left) and Annie McCulloch (right) are pictured with the winning Captains Weekend Texas Scramble team of Darren Child, Dee Hinch, Peter Wood and Mark Haynes.

Milton had reached this stage with good wins over Bourn GC and Ely GC before facing Newmarket who had defeated Gog Magog Juniors en route to the Knockout final

Charlie Armitage and Kai Raymond put the first point on the board for Milton, winning their match 9 and 7 with immaculate golf tee to green.

Charlie’s driving combined with Kai’s short game proved the key to this convincing victory.

Ben Baker and Jacob Williams just missed out in the next game, losing 2 and 1 to a par on the 17th.

It was nip and tuck in the deciding match between Newmarket’s Teddy Hall and Tyler Weaver amd Milton’s Michael Wood and Adam O’Brien .

Wood and O’Brien were two holes up after 14 but the Newmarket boys sank a birdie putt to square the match on the 17th.

The Milton pair keep their cool, however, producing two great tee shots at the final par three 18th hole.

And after Newmarket missed their par putt all captain for the day Wood had to do was stop his knees from knocking and tap in. This he managed to the delight of the Milton team and their supporters.

EAST PGA

Stuart Brown finished sixth in the Saffron Walden Charity Pro-Am on the East PGA circuit.

The Thorpe Wood professional fired a two-under-par 70 and won £290.

The winner with a round of 65 was Glen Portelli from the Old Fold Manor Golf Club.

NENE PARK JUNIORS

Lucas Bickers won the junior club championship at Nene Park.

He finished with a net 68 to win by two shots from Jacob Williams.

RESULTS

ELTON FURZE

Men

Elton Furze 4, Lakeside Lodge 2 (Elton Furze names first): David Smith/David Clarke lost to Adrian Reading/Adrian Moore 2&1; Peter Burgess/Tim Thory lost to Jim Thompson/Mark Allen Elton 1 down; Les Randall/Tony Kane beat Neil Cook/Nigel Ginn Elton 2&1; Ron Stone/Paul Eustace beat Mick Roche/John McConachie 2&1; David Pope/Peter Tattersall beat John Megahy/Barry Burrows 4&2; Mick Graham/Paddy Kelly beat John Colville/Dave Porter Elton 4&2.

Furzegate Pairs Strokeplay Betterball: 1 Paul Bolden/Glen Bolden net 64; 2 Dominic McDermott/Craig Roper net 64.

Roll Up Medal: 1 Adam Brown 75-3=72; 2 Vernon Brown 85-10=75.

Medal: Division One - 1 Ranu Odedra 78-11=67; 2 Richard Hingston 76-7=69. Division Two - 1 David Pope 81-14=67; 2 David Cameron 83-14=69. Division Three - 1 Sean Melia 85-19=66; 2 John Mayho 87-20=67.

Ladies

Roll Up Medal: 1 Sue Anderson 96-15=81; 2 Dawn O’Donnell 112-30=82.

Medal: 1 Barbara Stone 89-19=70; 2 Dawn O’Donnell 105-30=75.

Seniors

Elton Furze 1, Kettering 7 (Elton Furze names only): Roger Mayhew/Andrew Gilfillan lost 5&4; David Pope/Rob Stone lost 3&2; Harvey Davenport/Geoff Delaney lost 2&1; Nigel Widdowson/Forbes Smith lost 1 down; Peter Burgess/John Mayho lost 4&3; John Gooderson/John Durance lost 5&3; John Dewis/David Atherton lost 1 down; Richard Freeborough/Brian Haite won 2&1.

Elton Furze 8, Old Nene 0 (Elton Furze names first): Roger Mayhew/Forbes Smith beat Colin Webster/Alan Frances 5&4; Graham Blagden/John Mayho beat Denis Ward/Dave Harrison 6&4; David Pope/John Durance beat Geoff Carrington/Anyta Francis 2 up; John Gooderson/Pat McDonald beat Dave Philpot/Joyce Ward 7&6; Richard Freeborough/Robin Watts beat Jaquie Richardson/Pat Mills 3&1; Martin Eldridge/Brian Haite beat Dave Preston/Graham Hansell 4&3; David West/Colin Bayliss beat Ron Dolby/Steve Judge 4&2; Nigel Widdowson/David Tansley beat Pop Bird/Barrie Gibbs 2 up.

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Men

August Medal/Demon Trophy: Division One - 1 Chris Savage 68-1=67; 2 Gary Noye 73-5=68; 3 Joe Strickett 73-4=69. Division Two - 1 Chris Ellis 78-13=65; 2 Paul Martin 81-12=69; 3 Paul Gabriel 78-9=69. Division Three - 1 Tony Edwards 83-14=69; 2 Hugo Laffey 89-18=71; 3 Paul Ginty 86-14=72. Division Four - 1 Sion Lewis 89-21=68; 2 Mark Wilson 92-21=71; 3 John Stratton 93-20=73.

NENE PARK

Seniors

Orton Meadows August Medal: 1 Robert Longstaff net 62; 2 Stephen Walker net 65; 3 John Gribble net 65.

Juniors

Fittons Junior Club Championship: 1 Lucas Bickers net 68; 2 Jacob Williams net 70; 3 Callum Campbell net 74.

Monday Night Qualifier: 1 Jacob Williams 21pts; 2 Callum Ford 20pts; 3 Corey Dann 19pts.

Men

Monthly Medal & Rd 7 Order of Merit: 1 Adam Knight net 68; 2 Stephen Marot net 69; 3 Andy Mason net 70.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Mixed

Captains Weekend Texas Scramble: 1 Dee Hinch/Peter Wood/Mark Haynes/Darren Child 58.6; 2 Lisa Wenham-Bossy/Paul Clegg/Ian Copley/Craig Allan 58.8.

Captains Weekend Betterball Stableford: 1 Fred Want /Mick Hunt 47pts; 2 Ian & Fay Taylor 46pts; 3 Gary Coaten/Steve Wooldridge 46pts.

Ladies

Midweek Medal: 1 Heather Morgan 83-12=71; 2 Sandra Begy 109-36=73; 3 Angela Wheeler 88-12=76.

Seniors

Captains Weekend Knockout: Plate Final - Eddy Montgomery/Derek Mault beat John Dowding/Peter Larter.

Cup Final - Rob Gray/David Parry beat Terry McNulty/Terry Jones 1 up. Singles - 1 Keith Childs 20pts.