Milton’s young Tiger claws his way into the England team

Hot Peterborough Milton prospect Robin Tiger Williams has earned an international call-up.

He is one of six of the country’s top young golfers to be named in the England team for this month’s European Boys’ Team Championship.

Peterborough Milton captain Ian Smith with the winners of the clubs recent Adult-Junior Competition Adam OBrien and Angela Boxall.

He joins Toby Briggs (Norfolk), Angus Flanagan (Surrey), Harry Goddard (Hertfordshire), Ben Jones (Northants) and Charlie Strickland (Sussex) in the team to play at La Manga, Spain, from July 11-15.

Williams, aged 15, is by far the youngest member of the team. All the others are either 17 or 18.

He has earned his selection on the back of a fifth-place finish in the Under 18 Peter McEvoy Trophy, where he fired rounds of 74, 70, 65 and 74, and a string of successful results in men’s events in South Africa early in the season.

Williams South African results:

The Peterborough Milton team that won the net team title at the recent Northants County Junior Championships. They are Adam OBrien, Rylan Thomas, Sam Balaam and Jade Roberts.

5th Curro South African Juniors International (72, 73, 72)

7th Free State Open (71, 66, 73, 70)

14th Northern Amateur Open (70, 73, 71, 71)

19th Gauteng North Open (73, 75, 68, 72)

32nd Cape Province Open (68, 74, 74, 74)

27th South African Strokeplay Championship (71, 71, 72, 68)

34th South African Amateuir Championship ( 69, 70)

35th African Amateur Stroke Play Champiponship (75, 74, 77, 74)

Williams also played in the British Amateur Championship at Royal St Georges last month and was well up after the first round with a 71. He shot a 76 in the second round.

Williams was born in South Africa but grew up in Peterborough and learned to play golf here. He won a world boys title in America when a 10 year-old pupil at Hampton Hargate School.

Last year he completed a two-year scholarship at the famous Bishops Gate Golf Academy in Florida.

n The Gedney Hill pairing of Kerr Page and Peter Vintner just missed out on a place in the grand final of the £41,000 Lombard Trophy PGA National Pro-am Championship in Portugal.

In the regional final of the competition at Thetford Golf Club, the local duo were involved in a four-way tie with a seven-under-par score of 65.

But they were edged into third place on countback with Neil Oram and Lee Scarbrow from the John O’Gaunt Golf Club coming out on top.

Thorney Golf Centre’s Nicholas Burbridge and Alex Gifford were joint fifth with a 67.

n It was club championship weekend at Nene Park for the men and seniors.

Men’s club champion for 2017 is Ian Symonds, who took the title with rounds of 71 and 75. That gave him a winning margin of 10 shots over runner-up Mark Tyler (81&75).

The best net total of 140 belonged to Ranu Odedra (68&72) with Andy Mason (69&72) a shot behind.

Over 66 senior champion is Terry Leverton with a net total of 134 (67&67) while Kevin Hawkins claimed the 55-65 age group honours with a net 131 total (71&60).

Golf results

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Men

Captain’s Charity Day: 1 The No Hopers (David Gregg - Milton, Mark Jones - Spalding, Andrew Stewart - Burghley Park, Callum Lewis - Spalding) 89pts; 2 Britannia (Colin Pogson - Milton, Tom Pogson - Milton, Ricky Chandler - Milton, Mark Stevenson - Wychwood Park) 87pts; 3 The Bald Eagles (Andy Izod - Milton, Paul Glossop - Milton, Steve Knight - Milton, Bill Agnew - Milton) 86pts; 4 Coalition Chaos (Derek Mankelow - Milton, Geoff Dyson - Milton, Roger Boxall - Milton, Paul Kime - Oundle) 83pts; 5 Lefty Golf Society (Dave Wright - Milton, Charlie Fowler - Oundle, Steve Leonard - Thorney Lakes, Guy Fowler - Oundle) 82pts. Nearest the pins - 2nd hole Kev Lancaster (Milton), 9th hole - Bob Bellamy (Milton), 11th hole - Paul Glossop (Milton), 16th hole - David Leake (Ryston Park), 18th hole - Steve Knight (Milton).

Past Captains Salver: 1 Robert Lakin 35pts; 2 Tony Dyer 32pts; 3 David Longworth 32pts.

ELTON FURZE

Men

Elton Furze 2.5, Girton 0.5, CAGU Inter-Club Scratch Foursomes League (Elton Furze names only): Adam Scott/Tom Forster halved; John Summerfield/Paul Farrance won 3 up; Adam Brown/Mbachu Nkana won 1 up.

Mixed

Elton Furze 3, Nene Park 1 (Elton Furze names first): Jenny Walters/George Walters lost to Pam Cox/Charlie Cox 2 down; Heather Bayliss/Rob Sparling beat Doreen Asher/David Asher 5&4; Janet Elliott/Andrew Gilfillan beat Vanessa Morris/Bob Morris 2&1; Jan Gilfillan/David Pope beat Jenny Phipps/Gordon Thompson 2&1.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Seniors

Club Championship Round Two: 1 Greg Harker net 71; 2 Radley Wardhaugh net 71; 3 Graham Smith net 72.

Club Championship Overall: 1 Graham Smith 152; 2 David Aldred 168; 3 Mike Maffei 168. Best net overall: 1 Graham Smith 140; 2 David Aldred on 142; 3 David Baldwin 143.

Men

19-28 Championship: 1 Alex Barnett net 71; 2 Bob Scrafton net 72;3 Chris Ellis net 74; 4 Gary Brooks net 74.

Ladies

Bunny Cup: 1 Isabella Condie 37pts; 2 Lisa Whenham-Bossy 35pts; 3 Peggy Smith 31pts.

BURGHLEY PARK

Seniors

Seniors Open: 1 Robert Frost/Paul Taylor (Brampton Heath) 45pts; 2 Charles Cade/Robin King 44pts; 3 Michael Briggs/Jim Robinson (Retford) 43pts; 4 Vince Kelly/Chris Whitcomb (Burghley Park) 42pts; 5 Evan Kemp (Heacham Manor)/Terry Sambridge (Tydd St Giles) 42pts. Men

Brenda Capon Trophy: Overall - 1 Graham Shaw 42pts. Division One - 1 Anthony Barnes 39pts; 2 John Tilley 38pts; 3 Terry Austin 37pts. Division Two - 1 Thomas Breheny 41pts; 2 Jon Brown 40pts; 3 Stuart Blessett 39pts. DivisionThree: 1 Graham Shaw 42pts; 2 Rob Tapp 37pts; 3 Nigel Moore 35pts.

Ladies

Brenda Capon Trophy: 1 Janet Duff 39pts; 2 Ann Harrison-Smith 38pts; 3 Joanne Wheatley 38pts.

Mixed

Burghley Park 5, Blankney 3 (Burghley names only): Bill O’Driscoll / Anne Fensom won 3&2; Bob Collier/Janet Duff lost 2&1; Lynda Lancaster/Michael McCarthy won 3&2; Mollie Plowright/David Devlin lost 6&4; Tony Caruth/Marilyn Webley won 4&2; Jan Devlin/Brian Plowright halved; Shirley Caruth/Peter Beeke halved; Chris Wright/Keith Duff won 3&1.

NENE PARK

Ladies

Monthly Stableford: 1 Gunilla Nillson-Green 42pts; 2 Val Jacobs 35pts; 3 Tae Gooding 33pts.

Cathedral City Foursomes: 1 Vanessa Morris/Val Jacobs 40pts; 2 Doreen Asher/Anne Curwen 30pts; 3 Cath Hunt/Marwyn Watson 30pts.

Seniors

Club Championship: Age Group Over 66 - 1 Terry Leverton (67&67) net 134; 2 Mike Wilson (66&73) net 139. Age Group 55-65 - 1 Kevin Hawkins (71&60) net 131; 2 David Smith (68&71) net 139.

Nene Park 5, Rutland Water 1 (Nene Park names only): Ray Palmer /Sandy Leslie won 2&1; Barry Orgill /Peter Cudbertson won 3&1; David Asher/Roger Harris won 1 up; John Holoran/Carson Steptoe halved; Mike Wilson/Brian Oliphant halved; John Burborough/Colin Bagley won 3&1.

Men

Club Championship: Gross - 1 Ian Symonds (71&75) 146; 2 Mark Tyler (81&75) 156. Net - 1 Ranu Odedra (68&72) net 140; 2 Andy Mason (69&72) net 141.

9 Hole Evening League and Order of Merit: 1 Peter Kovacs net 35; 2 Gerard Evans net 35; 3 Tony Diirio net 35.