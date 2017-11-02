Milton juniors beat their ladies . . . Burghley win the Mark James Trophy

Have your say

Peterborough Milton juniors retained the Christine Patrick Trophy after winning their annual match against the ladies 4-2.

Hamish Leeds and Ellie-Mae Horsted secured their first point by a surprisingly big 5&4 margin over Elaine Mankelow and Carol Dunn, acting captain Emily Horsted and Adam O’Brien beat Chris Hunt and Angela Boxall 2&1 and Rylan Thomas and Harry Smith came from three down to beat Ros Cuthbert and Rachael Fisher on the 17th.

Christine Patrick presents the trophy she donated to junior captain Emily Horsted.

Two wins for the ladies seemed to put the result in the balance but the juniors’ final pairing of Shivani Karthikeyan and nine year-old debutant Maliha Mirza proved too strong for Kim Pateman and Lisa Smith. The girls clinched victory on the 14th hole.

The trophy was donated by ladies past captain Christine Patrick over 15 years ago.

BURGHLEY PARK

Burghley Park won their annual challenge match against Lamberhurst Golf Club from Kent for the Mark James Trophy 8-4.

Pictured are the winners of Gedney Hills Texas Scramble Open, which took place on Sunday with 19 teams taking part. The winners were Luke Chilvers, Glen Chilvers, Jack Chilvers and Ben Coddington. Also in the picture is their coach, little Ethan Chilvers.

The two clubs were both formed way back in 1890 and got together in 2015 when celebrating their 125th anniversaries.

Burghley’s winners were Bob Collier & Alan Kinch (4&3), Richard Gilbert & Bill Glencross (4&2); Keith Duff & John Mayman (1 up); Graham Bedford & Bob Emmins (3&1); Michael Wright & Alan Gray (3&2); David Brailsford & Peter Kelleher (3&2); Richard Cook & John Tilley (4&3).

Stewart Ward & Jim Clarke and Chris Lees & Brian Plowright halved their matches.

RESULTS ROUND-UP

The ladies section of March Golf Club were recently presented with a �500 cheque by Waterbeach company Lookout Call to boost funds for lady captain Fiona Woods chosen charity Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire Mind (CPSL Mind). The cheque was presented to Fiona by Brian Caddy, who said: We are very pleased to support Fiona in helping CPSL Mind at a time when mental health awareness is so important and specialist charities like Mind are providing vital services which greatly assist the NHS. Zoe Doherty from MIND was also in attendance. The donation will be added to existing funds raised by a fine dining evening and coffee morning and the anticipated final donation will be in excess of �4,000.

ELTON FURZE

Men

Past Captains Competition: 1 Les Randall 35pts; 2 Bob Fletcher 34pts.

John Brenstuhl Memorial Trophy: 1 Eric Butler 39pts; 2 Paul Langan 37pts.

Ladies

Past Captains Competition: 1 Liz Johnson 35pts; 2 Mary Brenstuhl 34pts.

John Brenstuhl Memorial Trophy: 1 Karin Henderson 36pts; 2 Trish Crighton 31pts.

Seniors

Texas Scramble: 1 John Bradshaw/Michael Lenaghan/Colin Bayliss net 64.8; 2 Fred Mullenger/Andy Anderson/Sue Anderson net 65.

Mixed

Elton Furze 4, Old Nene 2 (Elton Furze names first): Marilyn Smith/David Smith beat Lesley Armstrong/Martin Seery 3&1; Maureen Taylor/David Pope beat Di Nicholson/Dean Lack 3&2; Janet Elliott/Dave Clark lost to Carrie-Anne Peckham/Jon Hazelden 4&2; Elly Toyne/Eric Butler lost to Caroline Clarey/Rob Cooper 3&2; Jackie Butler/Terry Toyne beat Anyta Francis/Alan Francis 5&3; Jenny Walters/Kev Crighton beat Lesley Clark/Jon Fox Elton 5&4.

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Ladies/Juniors

Christine Patrick Trophy, Milton Juniors 4, Milton Ladies 2 (Juniors names first): Emily Horsted/Adam O’Brien beat Chris Hunt/Angela Boxall 2&1; Rylan Thomas/Harry Smith beat Ros Cuthbert/Rachael Fisher 2&1; Hamish Leeds/Ellie-Mae Horsted beat Elaine Makelow/Carol Dunn 5&4; Euan Herson/Cyrus Kidd lost to Lesley McFarlane/Christine Patrick 2&1; Rajeev Rajani/Megan Chandler lost to Bernice Bandaranaike/Ann Lowrey 1 down; Shivani Karthikeyan/Maliha Mirza beat Lisa Smith/Kim Pateman 5&4.

GEDNEY HILL

Men

Greenkeepers Open: 1 Adrian Bishop 43pts; 2 Stuart Turnell 41pts; 3 Chris Blakey 39pts.

October Medal: 1 James Smith net 70; 2 Nick Markillie net 73; 3 Chris Gilbert net 79.

Seniors

Golden Oldies: 1 Steve Sayer net 69; 2 Keith Cooper net 70; 3 Rob Newns net 71.

R&S Trophy: 1 Keith Cooper 37pts; 2 Rob Newns 36pts; 3 Merv Davies 34pts.

Ladies

Autumn Cup: 1 Chris Bennett 21pts; 2 Christine Lord 17pts.

Dunelm Cup: 1 Chris Bennett 32pts; 2 Lynn Exley 30pts; 3 Ann Chick 30pts.

NENE PARK

Ladies

Halloween 8-hole Texas Scramble: 1 Rebecca Core/Linda Macdonald/ Maggie Crisp.

Thorpe Wood 9 Holes Winter League: 1 Ann Hawkins 19pts; 2 Judy Hendry 18pts; 3 Carol Alban 18pts.

Juniors

Serpentine Green Trophy: 1 Tyler Burr 40pts; 2 Callum Campbell 38pts; 3 Jacob Williams 36pts.

Mixed

Orton Meadows Falls Trophy: 1 Pam Davis 43pts; 2 Stephen Butler 40pts; 3 Richard Elliott 38pts.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

Weekend Stableford: 1 David Grieve 38pts; 2 Mick Hunt 38pts; 3 Rama Nia 37pts; 4 Mark Holmes 37pts.

Midweek Stableford : 1 Kieran Foster 41pts; 2 Trevor Smith 40pts; 3 Tony Mould 40pts.

Ladies

Medal Winners Final: 1 Ellie Haughton 82-3=79; 2 Heather Morgan 92-11=81; 3 Lisa Whenham-Bossy 113-30=83.

Daily Mail Foursomes: 1 Dee Ginnity/Lesley Young 28pts; 2 Nicola Toon/Pat Jamieson 27pts.

Seniors

Qualifying Competition: 1 Peter Giblett 39pts; 2 Ian Taylor 39pts; 3 Terry Jones 38pts.

BURGHLEY PARK

Men

October Stableford: Division One - 1 Adi Ward 35pts; 2 Richard Keal 35pts; 3 Gary Steadman 34pts. Division Two - 1 Andrew Vaughan 37pts; 2 Jon Tyrrell 37pts; 3 Angus Keech 33pts. Division Three - 1 Nigel Moore 39pts; 2 Jack Sullivan 37pts; 3 Bob Pimlott 36pts.

Ladies

Autumn Leaves Stableford: 1 Jane Saggers/Carol Johnson 63pts; 2 Nicky Plumtree/Chris Taylor 53pts; 3 Kay Hircock/Michelle Powell 52pts; 4 Anne Fensom Barbara Newell 52pts.