Milton junior Michael follows in some famous footsteps at Birkdale

Members of Peterborough Milton’s thriving junior section have been in eye-catching form of late.

Michael Wood led the way by becoming junior champion at the prestigious Royal Birkdale course, home of this year’s British Open and where Michael is also a junior member.

Robin Tiger Williams.

He won the title by firing a 78 (net 69) and then followed that up by winning Milton’s Keith Bass Trophy the following day with a gross 76.

Robin Williams (15) claimed fifth spot in a major English Golf Union Under 18 boys event.

That was the Peter McEvoy Trophy competition at Copt Heath, an international event used as a basis for picking the England Under 18 team, and Williams finished one under after rounds of 74, 70, 65 and 70. Previous winners of this event include Justin Rose and Lee Westwood.

The Milton juniors took on and beat the club’s senior team 4.5-1.5 in the annual Reg Lambert Trophy match and completing a great month for the junior section Sanjay Nithiyalingam won the April men’s medal with 71-3=68.

GEDNEY HILL

Men

Mushroom Shield: 1 Kieran Higgs net 66; 2 Steve Sayer net 67; 3 James Smith net 67.

David Creek Trophy: 1 Pete Vinter 42pts; 2 Pat Moeller 42pts; 3 Adam Britton 40pts.

April Medal: 1 Kieran Higgs net 66; 2 Jim Starbuck net 68; 3 Nigel Grummit net 71.

Seniors

April Medal: Division One - 1 Tom Penning net 68; 2 Mike Page net 70; 3 Bob Townsend net 70. Division Two - 1 Len Kempster net 65; 2 Bill Sharpe net 67. Division Three - 1 Derrick Smith net 71; 2 Raffaele Ragosa net 74.

Ladies

April Medal: 1 Jenny Venters net 85; 2 Ann Chick net 100.

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Seniors

Martin Bains Qualifier: 1 Geoff Dyson 42pts; 2 Paul Sproat 39pts; 3 Mick Stephens 39pts; 4 David Norris 38pts; 5 Trevor Bradshaw 37pts; 6 Patrick Garner 37pts; 7 Mike Goodall 37pts.

Seniors/Juniors

Reg Lambert Trophy, Milton Juniors 4.5, Milton Seniors 1.5 (Juniors names first): Ben Morris/Will Smith beat Dave Rager/Mike Williamson 3&1; Charlie Armitage/Harry Smith beat David Longworth/Steve Moule 2&1; Michael Wood/Kai Raymond beat Peter Glover/Rob Larkin 3&1; Morgan Cresswell/Jacob Williams lost to Jim Millar/Terry Locks 2&1; Jade Roberts/Emily Horsted beat Mick McKendrick/Tony Dyer 7&5; Ben Baker/Euan Henson halved with Brent Joyce/Graham Beer.

Ladies

Weekend April Medal/Askew Qualifier: 1 Linda Gill 74; 2 Amanda Naunton 76.

Weekday April Medal/Askew Qualifier: 1 Christine Parick 71; 2 Janet Goodall 73.

Askew Cup qualifier: Christine Patrick, Linda Gill,Christine Macleod, Rachel Fisher, Vicky Hickling, Karen Trevor, Ella Read, Phyll Cook.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

Easter Pairs: Good Friday -1 Chris Palmer/Tom Haynes 48pts ; 2 Mark Haynes/Chris Howe 46ptds. Easter Saturday: 1 Chris Wheatland/Graham Smith 44pts; 2 Winston Childs/Darren Haughton 41pts. Overall - 1 Chris Palmer/Tom Haynes; 2 Mark Haynes/Chris Howe; 3 Ian Cunningham/Dean Wilkinson 45pts.

Midweek Medal: 1 Kevin Shilham net 68; 2 Chris Steele net 68; 3 Rory Smith net 69.

Ladies

Easter Pairs: 1 Sophie Beardsall/Kay Ropson 43pts; 2 Nicola Toon/Margaret Littlemore 39pts.

Midweek Medal: 1 Ellie Haughton net 74; 2 Emma Steele net 74; 3 Kay Ropson net 75.

Mixed

Easter Pairs: 1 Sophie Beardsall/Isabella Condie 46pts; 2 Tina and Russ Holden 43pts; 3 Russell Aust/John Peyser 43pts.

RAMSEY

Men

Brand Cup: 1 Ady Baylis net 69; 2 Hugh Cameron net 69.

Derek Burridge Challenge, Girton 8, Ramsey 2 (Ramsey names only): Chris Craven/Mike King lost; Mike Robinson/James Else lost; Steve Bradley/Gary Easingwood won; Terry Cripps/Alan Weston lost; John Harris/Nigel Pratt lost.

ELTON FURZE

Ladies

Northants Intermediate League, Elton Furze 1, Overstone 2 (Elton names): K. Henderson lost 4&3; A. Cordery lost on 20th; P. Hurley won 2&1.

Men

CAGU Inter Club Greensomes Handicap League, Old Nene 1.5, Elton Furze 2.5 (Old Nene names first): Shaun Cornell/Ashley Young lost to Lee Nicholson/Darren Clifton 4 down; Jon Fox/Neil Setchill beat Colin Bayliss/Dave Burns 2 up; Ken Salt/Rob Lincoln beat Richard L. Hall/Verol Lewis 1 up; Colin Harness/Jon Hazeldean halved with Steve Furzeland/DaveSmith.

NENE PARK

Ladies

Lynne Simpson Salver: 1 Carol Alban net 63; 2 Jane Darnes net 65; 3 Gunilla Nilson-Green net 66.

Juniors

Easter Competition: 1 Calum Meneely 45pts; 2 Corey Dann 41pts; 3 Callum Ford 40pts.

Men

Captain’s Bowl: 1 Daniel Clarke 36pts; 2 Kevin Peck 36pts; 3 Mark Nicholson 36pts.

Seniors

Funday Texas Scramble: 1 David French/Iain Caville/Nigel Alban 60.5; 2 John Holoran/Keith Drew/Graham Priest 60.5; 3 Ron Turner/David Horne/Robin Yeomans 61.

THORNEY LAKES

Men

Good Friday Stableford: Division One - 1 Richie Lloyd 38pts; 2 Danny Phillips 38pts; 3 Stuart Stirling 38pts. Division Two - 1 Ady Bonnett 37pts; 2 Andy Hunt 37pts; 3 Andre Pringle 36pts. Division Three - 1 Simon Anthony 38pts; 2 Carlton Grogan 35pts; 3 Mick Burch 35pts.

Easter Pairs Stableford: 1 Pete Howard/Paul Cooper 45pts; 2 Wayne Jupp/John Lavender 42pts; 3 Colin Burton/Mark Weston 42pts; 4 Mick Burch/Con Lindgren 41pts; 5 Nick Burbridge/Keith Manning 41pts.

Bogey Competition: Division One - 1 Andy Phillips; 2 Ashley Anthony; 3 Darren Hunt. Division Two - 1 Nigel Pearce; 2 Vince Demilio; 3 Ian Sutherland. Division Three - 1 Keith Manning; 2 Scott Thompson; 3 Mick Burch.

Ladies

Medal: 1 Roxy Jones net 76; 2 Diane Willis net 76; 3 Jo Bell net 78.

MARCH

Ladies

Medal: 1 Penny Gilbert net 79; 2 Jean Alterton net 84.

Medal: 1 Jo Rowlett net 80; 2 Anna Robertson net 80.

9 Hole Stableford: 1 Shona Kent 18pts; 2 Ros Humphrey 17pts.

Coronation Foursomes:1 Shona Kent/Jean Alterton 31pts; 2 Gail Arnold/Margaret Butt 31pts; 3 Ros Humphrey/Tina Roberts 30pts; 4 Lydia Molyneux/Glenis Jones 30pts.