Local youngsters fare well in English Amateur Championship

Local youngsters Tom Forster and Robin Tiger Williams both made it through to the knockout stages of the big English Amateur Championship at The Berkshire last week.

In fact Oundle’s teenage talent Forster did very well indeed, going on to make the last 16.

Some of the ladies who attended the Nene Park Ladies presentation dinner at The Farmers in Yaxley, which followed the Lady Captain's Day competition.

After scores of 71 and 70 in strokeplay qualifying, Forster defeated Bailey Gill (Lindrick) 3&1 in round two, before getting the better of Mark Hyde (Southport & Ainsdale) on the 19th hole.

The youngster’s fourth round match also went to extra holes, but hopes of a quarter-final spot were dashed by Tom Sloman (Taunton & Pickeridge), who triumphed on the second play-off hole.

Peterborough Milton’s rising star Williams, aged just 15, played some superb golf in the first qualifying round, firing a 68 which included an eagle three at the 13th.

His second round wasn’t quite so good though. After a disappointing seven at the par four 12th he finished on 75 but his birdie putt on the 18th just saw him make the cut with a level par total.

He beat Cameron Long from Burton-on-Trent 2&1 in the first knockout round before losing to David Corben from Hindhead Golf Club 4&2 at the last 32 stage.

HOLLINGSWORTH TROPHY

Simon Purkiss and Stephen Smail earned a convincing pairs win for Peterborough Milton as they beat Farthingstone 3-2 in the semi-final of the big Northants club knockout competition for the Hollingsworth Trophy at Northants County GC.

The other two significant results came in the opening two ties as Dominic Ralfs and Martin Humphries took the first game on the 18th, before Scott O’Connor and Bob Duthie won the last hole to seal Milton’s victory.

Northampton beat Kingsthorpe 3-2 to secure their place in the final on Sunday, August 27 at Overstone Park.

NENE PARK LADIES

Nene Park Golf Club lady captain Cath Hunt held her annual Lady Captain’s Day competition - a Texas Scramble - at Thorpe Wood last week.

The golf was followed by a dinner and presentation evening at the Farmers in Yaxley. The event raised more than £250 for Hunt’s chosen charity, The Alzheimers Society.

Trophies presented:

Founders Trophy (best gross) - Denise Payne (Lady Club Champion 2017).

Founders Trophy (net) - Barbara Bird.

Winter Eclectic gross - Joyce Fisher.

Winter Eclectic net - Anne Curwen.

Winter 9 Hole League - Joyce Fisher.

Queen Mother Cup - Cath Hunt.

Gold Bell Trophy - Ann Hawkins.

Lynne Simpson Salver - Carol Alban.

Kerridge Cup - Maggie Davey.

Memorial Trophy - Pamela Davis.

Coronation Foursomes - Ann Hawkins & Vanessa Morris (Peugeot Qualifier).

Suzanne Dickens Trophy - Gunilla Nilsson-Green.

Cathedral City Foursomes - Vanessa Morris & Val Jacobs (Daily Mail Qualifier).

Peggy Hopkins Salver - Joyce Critchley.

Ping Fourball Betterball - Karen Martins & Vanessa Morris (Regional Final Qualifier).