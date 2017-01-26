Lee and Alex make the perfect pair in Portugal

Two Greetham Valley players have just won a big national final in Portugal.

After fighting their way through a number of regional qualifying rounds, Lee Cameron and Alex Carter found themselves lining up in the UK-wide Titleist FJ Matchplay Championship final, which was played over four rounds at the prestigious Vale do Lobo course in Portugal.

And Cameron (12 handicap) and Carter (9 handicap) could not have wished for a better start.

They returned the top betterball score on each of the first two days (46 points each time) to take a commanding lead at the halfway stage.

And while they slipped slightly below this standard on the third day (40 points) they still held a six-point lead going out on the final day.

And they held their nerve to finish with a fantastic 48 points to take the title by a massive 16-point margin.

NENE PARK

Seniors

January Stableford: 1 Thomas Whittle 33pts; 2 Alan Smith 32pts; 3 David Asher 32pts.

Mixed

New Year Texas Scramble: 1 Heather McCrae/John Wood/Martin Gee; 2 Suzanne Jones/Nigel Jones/Anant Maher; 3 Vanessa Morris/Bob Morris/John Holoran.

Men

Serpentine Green Winter League Round Four: 1 Corey Dann 35pts; 2 Stuart Randall 34pts; 3 Stephen Butler 34pts.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Mixed

Night competition (9 holes): 1 Ally McNaughton 15 pts.

Ladies

Winter Order of Merit: 1 Helen Woolley; 2 Isabella Condie; 3 Jackie Friend.