Junior joy for Milton’s marvels

It’s been a wonderful week for Peterborough Milton’s thriving junior section.

They won one county competition - the Cambridgeshire Friendly Cup - and are certain to win another after two of their teams won through to the final of the Northants Junior Golf League play-off final.

Miltons Cambs Friendly Cup winning team were from the left, back, Sam Ludlow, Charlie Armitage, Adam OBrien, front, Morgan Cresswell, Lisa Johnston and Jacob Williams.

The first of the Northants League play-off semi-finals on Friday was an all-Milton affair with the B team taking on the C team and that ended in a 2½-1½ victory for the former.

Rylan Thomas recorded a 5&3 win over Ben MacKenzie to give Milton B the early advantage and Jacob Williams doubled the lead by winning on the 18th against Charlie Armitage. William Smith then clinched a place in the final for the B team by halving his match with Michael Wood.

The other semi-final between Milton A and holders Collingtree Park was played at Wellingborough on Sunday and Milton took the honours 3-1 thanks to two great wins by 10 year-olds Kai Raymond (4&3) and Harry Smith (3&1).

The third win came from three-handicapper Sanjay Nithiyalingam, who beat Collingtree’s four-handicapper Liam McNeela on the 18th.

Pictured is the Nene Park junior team pipped by Peterborough Milton in the final of the Cambs Friendly Cup at Elton Furze on Sunday. They are from the left, back, Corey Dann, Lucas Bickers, Daniel Clark, front, Rylan Thomas, Callum Meneely and Tyler Burr.

The all-Milton final is likely to be at Milton on Sept 25.

And Sunday turned out to be a day of double celebration for the Castor club as news filtered through of the Cambs Cup win against Nene Park at Elton Furze. This was a tense, exciting final and ultimately very close.

A 4&3 win for Sam Ludlow and Adam O’Brien plus a half from Charlie Armitage and Lisa Johnston meant a final scoreline of 1½-1½ and an extra hole play-off.

Out went Ludlow and O’Brien again and they were calmness personified. Ludlow hit a great drive, O’Brien a super approach to the back of the green and two putts later the cup was Milton’s.

THE PROFESSIONALS

Thorpe Wood professionals Suzanne Dickens and Stuart Brown both did well in the KJW Pro-Am at The Millbrook.

Dickens fired a cracking three-under-par 71 to take second spot behind John O’Gaunt’s Phil Abbott, who blazed his way to a nine-under-par 65, while Brown was fifth with a round of 73.

Brown then finished second in the Wanstead GC Pro-Am on Tuesday with a 67 - one shot off top spot.