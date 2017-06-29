JUNIOR GOLF: Milton youngsters do well at county championships

The junior members at Peterborough Milton have been going great guns of late.

They returned from the Northants Junior Championships at Kettering armed with loads of trophies.

They won the net team title through the efforts of Sam Balaam, Jade Roberts, Adam O’Brien and Rylan Thomas with O’Brien winning the net boys championship, Balaam the Under 16 title and Roberts the Under 16 girls prize.

And for the third year running they will have a team in the final of the Cambridgeshire Friendly Cup on August 5.

In the semi-final they beat Ely City Golf Club 2-1 thanks to wins by Sam Ludlow and Ben Baker (7&6) and Charlie Armitage and Kai Raymond (2 up).

There was a new name on the winners’ rostrum at Greetham Valley this week as Pat Dawson won the ladies midweek stableford - her first competition win after many fallow years.

Golf results round-up

GEDNEY HILL

Men

Diamond Cup: 1 Wayne Ashby net 60; 2 Paul Purcell net 63; 3 S. Carter net 68.

June Medal: 1 Jim Starbuck net 65; 2 Nigel Grummitt net 66; 3rd Andy Davies net 67.

Ladies

May Cup: 1 Marilyn Sayer 34pts; 2 Ann Chick 29pts; 3 Chris Bennett 23pts.

Rigby Taylor: 1 Lynn Exley 32pts; 2 Ann Chick 31pts; 3 Christine Lord 16pts.

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Seniors

Peterborough Milton 4, Scraptoft 4 (Milton names only): Steve Moule/Martin Ahearne lost 2&1; Keith Benson/Sut Panchi halved; Tony Dyer/Terry Patrick lost 6&4; Mick McKendrick/Terry Locks won 5&4; Pete Glover/Tony Wood halved; Malcolm Wakefield/David Rager lost 6&5; Don McFarlane/Brent Joyce won 3&2; Phil Collins/Geoff Dunmore won 2&1.

Juniors

Red Robin Trophy: 1 Shivani Karthikeyan 46pts; 2 Morgan Cresswell 37pts; 3 Rylan Thomas 37pts; 4 Emily Horsted 37pts; 5 Kai Raymond 37pts.

Eric Robinson Trophy: 1 Sam Balaam 41pts; 2 Hamish Leeds 38pts; 3 Sam Ludlow 35pts; 4 Ben Baker 35pts; 5 Michael Wood 33pts.

Ely City 1, Peterborough Milton 2, CAGU Friendly Cup semi-final (Milton names only): Sam Ludlow/Ben Baker won 7&6; Michael Wood/Euan Herson lost 2 down; Charlie Armitage/Kai Raymond won 2 up.

Adult-Junior Competition: 1 Adam O’Brien/Angela Boxall 40pts; 2 Ellie-Mae Horsted/Charles Gunn 39 pts; 3 Megan and Ricky Chandler 38pts; 4 Daisy and Adrian Slater 37pts; 5 Jade Roberts/Elaine Mankelow 35pts; 6 Ian Smiith/Emily

Horsted 35pts.

ELTON FURZE

Mixed

Elton Furze 4, Rutland County 2 (Elton Furze names first): Marilyn Smith/David Smith beat Mandy Collins/Deggie Palmer 2&1; Barbara Stone/Trevor Pike beat Anne Milsom/Graham Cole 2&1; Heather Bayliss/Paul Eustace lost to Jenny Cobb/Phil Drury 3&1; Maureen Taylor/Rob Sparling beat Di Barnett/Mark Branson 4&2; Ann Blagden/Colin Bayliss beat Jackie Cole/Paul Milsom Elton 6&4; Jenny Walters/Graham Blagden lost to Helen Pollard/Bob Ambrose 5&4.

Elton Furze 3, Peterborough Milton 3 (Elton Furze names first): Marilyn Smith/David Smith beat Chris Hunt/Ian Smith 3&2; Janet Elliott/Dave Burns halved with Bernice Bandaranaike/Graham Marshall ; Chris Rudkin/Paul Bolden lost to Karen Trevor/Keith Worth 7&6; Sue Dibble/Paul Eustace beat Elaine Mankelow/Russell Laxton 1 up; Maureen Taylor/George Walters halved with Christine Laxton/Eddie Trevor; Jenny Walters/Jonathan Page lost to Wendy Greenaway/Derek Mankelow 1 down.

Ladies

Elton Furze 3, St Neots 1 (Elton Furze names only): Marilyn Smith/Chris Rudkin won 2 up; Barbara Stone/Jackie Butler won 5&4; Janet Leitch/Maureen Taylor won 1 up; Jenny Walters/Mary Martinsen lost 3&2.

Roll Up Medal: 1 Sue Anderson 88-14=74; 2 Dawn O’Donnell 121-31=90.

Men

CAGU Inter-Club Greensomes Handicap League Elton Furze 3, March1 (Elton Furze names first): Verol Lewis/Steve Anderson beat Chris Elliot/Simon Moore March 6 up; Bryn Woods/Paul Priston beat Mick Russell/Mark Athow 5 up; Jeremy Spurgeon/Babu Odedra lost to Dave Linley/Lewis Hearn 3 down; David Smith/Richard Hall beat Bruce Frost/Dan Jenkins 8 up.

Roll Up Medal: 1 Andy Anderson 76-8=68; 2 Graeme Starkey 77-8=69.

Seniors

Stableford & Putting: 1 Robin Watts 41pts; 2 Stephen Cook 39pts.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

Midweek Stableford: 1 Darren Want; 2 Philip Lovell ; 3 Geoff Williams.

Lime & Stone Trophy (0-18 handicap): 1 Steve Sharples 43pts; 2 Joe Sargood 42pts; 3 Chris Tapsell 41pts.

Rabbits Trophy (19-28 handicap): 1 Martin Thwaites 41pts; 2 Bob Aitman 40pts; 3 David Grieve 39pts.

President’s Awayday, Wollaton Park Golf Club: 1 Steve Anderson 38pts; 2 George Grant 38pts; 3 George Brand 37pts; 4 Mark Mousley 37pts; 5 Dave Pusch 37pts; 6 Bill Skinner 36pts; 7 Jon Herbert 35pts; 8 Ken McCann 35pts. Longest drive - Tom Bain; Nearest the pins - Steve Anderson, Ally McNaughton, Paul Jenkinson, Ken McCann, Micky Fish; Nearest the pins in two - Adam Clegg and Trevor Smith.

Ladies

Midweek Stableford: 1 Pat Dawson 36pts; 2 Gilly Grant 35pts; 3 Jane O’Donnell 35pts.

Seniors

Senior Championship (first round): 1 Peter Morris net 65; 2 Mike Maffei net 65; 3 Jim Storey net 67; 4 David Aldred net 67.

Juniors

Nine-hole Midweek Stableford: 1 Izzy Haughton 19pts; 2 Winston Childs 17pts.