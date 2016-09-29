Search

Jubilation all-round as Milton juniors contest a county final

The Milton team team that won the Northants Junior League. From the left are Kai Raymond, Ben Baker, Lisa Johnston, Ben Morris, Sanjay Nithiyalingam and Harry Smith.

It was a proud day for Peterborough Milton on Sunday as they hosted an historic all-Milton Northants Junior League final.

