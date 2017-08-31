It’s junior joy for Jade and a job well Dunn for new champ Georgina

There was a fitting and very popular winner of the James Berry Trophy at Peterborough Milton last week.

The trophy, presented in memory of the club’s former junior captain who was killed in a motorbike accident in 2013 at the age of 18, goes to the player with the best net score in the annual Milton Junior Open.

Pictured are the winners of the Danny Cameron Memorial Trophy at Nene Park. They are Charlie Cox, Sue Hansen and Mick Marot.

And it was outstanding homegrown talent Jade Roberts who collected it this year with a score of 63 after producing her best ever gross round of 78.

The Junior Open Trophy for the best gross score was won by Luis Witherall from Northants County with 73 while the the Team Trophy was won by Alfie Cockerill, Spencer Sheffield and Austin Marshall of Glen Gorse Golf Club.

There were 56 entries and the competing teams were from Glen Gorse, Kettering, Woodhall Spa, Overstone, Burghley Park, Newmarket Links, Nene Park Golf Club and five teams from Milton.

n Georgina Dunn was crowned Milton ladies champion in fine style.

Every year at March Golf Club the past lady captains challenge the ladies team to a betterball matchplay competition. This year the ladies were victorious 3-1 and Glennis Jones (left) presented the trophy to Fiona Wood who captained the ladies team.

The six-handicapper did the championship double, taking the Claret Jug for the best 36-hole gross score of 160 and the Gemini Cup for the best net total of 148.

Runner-up in the gross championship was Sue Hennigan on 181 and second in the net stakes on 155 was Tracy Brown.

n Thorpe Wood professional Stuart Brown finished runner-up in the Whipsnade Park Pro-Am on the East PGA circuit.

Despite dropping a shot at the first, Brown finished with a three-under-par 70 - one shot behind Daniel Poulter from Heacham Manor.