It’s another great effort for charity by The Woodman pub

The fifth annual charity golf day organised by The Woodman pub at Thorpe Wood raised £955 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event attracted a field of 78 players and it was Tony Franklin who took first place for the men with 41 points.

Prizewinners at The Woodman charity day. From the left are Mike Wilson, Tony Franklin, David Asher, Gill Wilson, Susannah Ivens, Sue Buddle (The Woodman manager), Phil Wright, Carol and Nigel Alban and Rob Cutler.

Phil Wright came in second with 38 points, Rob Cutler third with 37 points and David Asher fourth with 36 points.

The ladies first prize went to Susannah Ivens with 38 points with Gill Wilson second with 34 points and Jill Buxton third on countback from Carol Alban with 32 points.

Alban also won a nearest the pin prize on the 11th hole and her husband Nigel had success on the first and 16th holes.

There was an additional competition on the 14th hole where players tried to land their tee-shot on the green nearer than that played by golf pro Aaron Jones. There was only one successful attempt and that was by Mike Wilson.

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Men

Midweek Stableford: Division One - 1 Samuel Ludlow 41pts; 2 Paul Showler 38pts; 3 Numan Mirza 37pts.

Seniors

Fourball Betterball: 1 Don McFarlane /Jim Leggett 45pts; 2 Mick Flack/Patrick Garner 44pts; 3 Rob Day/Bob Stout 43pts; 4 Graham Beer/Tony Wood 43pts; 5 Roy Chowings/Ian Burrow 42pts.

ELTON FURZE

Seniors

Strokeplay: 1 Patrick McDonald 90-21=69; 2 Peter Burgess 88-17=71.

Men

Midweek Stableford: 1 Allan With 37pts; 2 Stuart McPherson 30pts.

Ladies

Midweek Stableford: 1 Caron Lawson 37pts; 2 Margaret Seed 29pts.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

October Medal: 1 Daniel Kettle 84-14=70; 2 Pete Bagshaw 80-9=71; 3 Chris Steele 75-4=71.

Ladies

October Medal: 1 Liz Haughton 84-5=79; 2 Jackie Friend 97-17=80; 3 Margaret Littlemore 105-24=81.

Seniors

Florida Scramble: 1 Ian Kellam/Fred Want/John Taylor net 67.7; 2 Eddy Montgomery/Jim McGhee/Derek Major net 68; 3 Neil Lowndes/Terry McNulty/Keith Heppenstall net 69.

BURGHLEY PARK

Men

Daily Mail Foursomes Qualifier: 1 Russell Compton/Stephen Crowson 38pts; 2 Graham Camp/Steve Hopkins 37pts; 3 Charlie Barwis/Jorge Tinoco 36pts.

Ladies

Daily Mail Foursomes Qualifier: 1 Nicky Plumtree/Jane Saggers 37pts; 2 Gill Bedford/Lynda Lancaster 31pts; 3 Margaret Middleton/Mollie Plowright 26pts.