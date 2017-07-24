INTERNATIONAL DEBUT: Milton youngster helps England to Nations Cup success

Young Peterborough Milton Golf Club star Robin Tiger Williams finished third in the English Boys Under 16 Open Championship at Burnham and Berrow Golf Club in Somerset at the weekend.

The 15 year-old fired rounds of 68, 75, 74 and 71 to finish on 288 - two shots adrift of champion Joonas Juan Turba from Estonia and a shot behind Max Hopkins from Bishops Stortford Golf Club.

Williams was part of the England team that successfully defended the Nations Cup, which was played over the first two rounds of the championship.

The former Hampton Hargate School pupil, who was making his England debut, was in the England A team alongside Conor Gough (Stoke Park) and Charlie Hilton (Ifield) which finished two over. The England B Team of Tom Gregory (Stoke Park), Dominic Clemons (Hanbury Manor) and Ben Pierleoni (Berkhamsted) followed were second on four over, one shot ahead of Spain.