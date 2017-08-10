HOME INTERNATIONALS: Tiger looking good for England

Peterborough Milton’s 15 year-old Robin Tiger Williams is going great guns for England Boys in the Home International Championsip at the St Anne’s Old Links Club in Lytham.

He has so far won all four of his matches to help put England top of the table after two of the three fixtures.

In the opening day 11-4 victory over Wales, Williams won his foursomes with Conor Gough by one hole against Ben Hicks and Tom Froom and in the singles he beat George Bryant 4&3.

Yesterday (August 9) England defeated Ireland 10-5 and this time Williams and Gough won 4&3 against John Brady and Aaron Marshall and Williams then beat Robert Moran by two holes in the singles.

Today England were taking on Scotland.