HAPPY ANNIVESARY: A round to savour for Emma

The 25th Anniversary Trophy at Greetham Valley produced a stunning performance by Emma Steele to win the Ladies Trophy.

Played in sunny but blustery conditions Steele, playing off 31, had one of those rounds that she will remember for many months to come.

Pictured at the Nene Park Captains Drive-in at Thorpe Wood are this years three captains. From the left they are Chris Naylor, Cath Hunt and Ray Palmer.

Playing with her brother, Chris (5) and Russell Aust (4), Emma was encouraged all the way round as she eventually handed in a card totalling 46 points.

On her front nine she hardly put a foot wrong to register 25 points, including a birdie on the par three sixth hole and two pars.

Her back nine was equally strong with a further two pars as she netted a further 21 points. Steele will now be playing off 25.

RESULTS ROUND-UP

RAMSEY

Seniors

Sutton Bridge 3.5, Ramsey 2.5 (Ramsey names only): Mike Robinson/Chris Bateman halved; Frank Bibby/Chris Craven won; Terry Cripps/Mike King lost; John Dunham/Bill Charlton lost; Derek Gibson/Chris Mann lost; Peter Topham/Adrian Molloy won.

Men

Bogey Cup: 1 Ady Barkess +3; 2 Phil Ackers +2.

Jock Stewart Second Round, Ramsey 2.5, March 0.5 (Ramsey names only): James Else/Chris Craven won; Gary Easingwood/Steve Bradley won; Andy Hulatt/Nic Meighan halved.

NENE PARK

Mixed

Captains Drive-In Competition: 1 Karen Fitzpatrick/David Hiles/Gregorz Kaczmarczyk 60pts; 2 Mick Marot/Lucas Bickers/Kallon Rawlings 58pts ; 3 Neil Crees/Colin Bagley/Jane Darnes 56pts; 4 Dudley Van Kerro/Bob & Vanessa Morris 56pts; 5 Ian Phillips/Stephen Butler/Tom Wittle 55pts.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Ladies

The 25th Anniversary Trophy: 1 Emma Steele 46pts; 2 Pat Jamieson 40pts; 3 Valda Austen 35pts.

Men

The 25th Anniversary Trophy: 1 Malcolm Boyd 40pts; 2 Jamie Herbert 39; 3 Sam Humphrey 37pts.

Captain’s Away Day, Lingdale Golf Club, Charnwood Forest: 1 Bryan Birchall 40pts; 2 Bob Scrafton 38pts; 3 Wayne Terrett 36pts.

Seniors

Medal Competition: Division One - 1 David Wallace net 72; 2 Mike Maffei net 73; 3 Graham Smith net 73. Division Two - 1 Russ Holden net 71; 2 Radley Wardhaugh net 72; 3 Derek Moult net 72.

ELTON FURZE

Seniors

Midweek Stableford: Division One - 1 Robert McCandless 40pts; 2 Ranu Odedra 39pts. Division Two - 1 Bernard Wells 37pts; 2 John Thory 32pts. Division Three - 1 Roger Tugwell 36pts; 2 Robin Watts 34pts .

Men

PGA Qualifier: 1 Terry Toyne net 69; 2 John Dewis net 70.

CAGU Inter Club Derek Burridge Challenge Trophy Second Round, Elton Furze 3, Cambridgeshire Hallmark 2 (Elton Furze names only): Graeme Starkey/Vijay Patel won 1 up; Mbachi Nkwana/Lee Nicholson won 1 up; James Middleton/Simon Hedges lost 3&2; Darren Clifton/Tim Brookfield won 1 up; Charlie Taylor/Adam Scott lost 3&2.

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Ladies

Spring Texas Scramble: 1 Ros Cuthbert/Carol Peck/Pauline Peploe 65.8pts; 2 Sue Hennigan/Christine Goodall/Helen Crawford 69.7pts; 3 Georga Sly/Bernice Bandaranaike/Diahanne Gracy/70pts.