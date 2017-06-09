GOLF: Wee Wonder Bobby warming up nicely for world title shot

Tiny tot Bobby Moore is showing good form leading up to his world championship bid.

The six year-old Thorpe Wood wonderkid flies out to America next month to represent the British Junior Golf Tour at the IMG Academy Junior World Championships in San Diego, California, and also to take part in the US Kids World Championships.

And last week he picked up a morale-boosting victory, winning a 6 and Under tournament at Cherwell Edge, Banbury, by seven shots with a nine-hole gross score of 44.

And that came hot on the heels of a brilliant performance in the British Wee Wonders Championship qualifier at Cambridge Lakes when he won his age group by six shots and got to meet Ryder Cup star Justin Rose.

His gross score of 35 in that one (again for nine holes) beat all the 11 and 12 year-old competitors.

Bobby may be just six but already he has three holes-in-one to his name.

His first came at Orton Meadows when he was three, making him the youngest person in the world to get a hole-in-one, his second was at Orton Meadows when he was five, and his third in Dubai when he was also five.

Bobby is fortunate to get to practice every day after his dad built a putting green on the drive of their Peterborough home.