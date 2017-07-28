GOLF: The Milton Tiger is poised to pounce

Peterborough Milton’s Robin Tiger Williams is in a greta position going into the final round of the England Under 18 Open Championship at West Sussex Golf Club today (July 28).

The talented 15 year-old is in third place, just three shots off the lead after firing a level par 68 in yesterday’s third round.

French teenager Jean Bekirian takes a one-shot lead into today’s final round on 198 followed by Italy’s Andrea Romano on 199. Then comes WIlliams on 201.

Williams had a brilliant spell on the back nine yesterday with three birdies in four holes and was joint top of the leaderboard. But he slipped back to three-under with dropped shots on 16 and 17.

“It was disappointing,” said the England Boys international. “All through the front nine I knew things were going to turn out good and I was just waiting for the one thing to click. I made a good birdie on 12 and the putts started to drop.”

He added more birdies on 13 and 15, but then found trouble in the heather on 16 on his way to a double bogey and failed to get up and down for par on 17.

“I didn’t really focus and stick to my gameplan. I kept trying to push and make more birdies and that was my mistake,” said Williams.

However, he’ll be in the final group today and said: “I’m not far behind, anything can happen.”

The round of the day came from Romano, the Italian Under 18 champion. He started the championship with four-under 64, dropped back in the second round with 72, but came storming back with yesterday’s 63.