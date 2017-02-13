GOLF: The hunt is on to find our biggest hitters

The search is on to find the biggest hitter in local golf.

American Golf, Europe’s largest golf retailers, are this week launching their annual search to find Britain’s biggest hitters and the 2017 American Golf Long Drive champions.

The hunt is on nationwide to find the king (and queen) of the swingers, men and women who can drive a golf ball the greatest distance in the UK. The winners will also book themselves a place at the World Long Drive Championships in Oklahoma, USA, with a $270,000 prize up for grabs.

Those who think they have a big swing in them should get down to the local American Golf store at Thorpe Wood Golf Course this Friday (February 17) - they’re open from first thing - where they can participate in the big competition.

They will take six computer-measured shots with their longest drive to be submitted as an entry.

The competition will be split into three categories - Under 45, Over 45 and ladies - and it’s completely free to enter.

Qualifiers from the regional events will progress to the national final to be held at Heythrop Park Resort on Friday August 4 2017 where they will compete for a place in the World Long Drive Final and the chance to become the American Golf Long Drive champions.

For further information got to www.americangolf.co.uk