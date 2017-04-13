GOLF: Sponsorship boost for Greetham juniors

Greetham Valley’s thriving junior section has received another boost in the form of a new sponsor.

Smithers Purslow have agreed to become sponsorship partners for the juniors, who won the South Lincs Scratch League in 2016.

With the season fast approaching, the sponsorship announcement is an exciting development and will be extremely well received to help develop the juniors section further, as well as providing the required investment for a new playing kit for all the squad representing the club throughout the county.

Smithers Purslow said: “We are delighted to be able to support junior golf at Greetham Valley. Supporting the local community is important to us and we are very pleased to be able to support the juniors in this way.

“We wish them every success for the coming season.”

Liz Haughton, Greetham Valley’s junior organiser, said “We are absolutely delighted that Smithers Purslow have decided to sponsor our juniors. We have come a long way in the last three years and their support to help develop further is much appreciated.”

Plans are now underway to source the new kit which will be distributed on a pre-season range junior squad night in the next few weeks.

RESULTS ROUND-UP

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Men

Midweek Medal: Division One - 1 Clark McCrae 78-9=69; 2 Chris Savage 69-0=69; 3 Alex Dalton 75-5=70. Division Two - 1 Mike Williamson 81-12=69; 2 John MacCallum 84-14=70; 3 Tom Bowden 83-11=72. Division Three -1 Mike Goodall 89-18=71; 2 Tom Gallogly 101-27=74; 3 Doug Lyne 94-19=75.

April Medal/Milton Putter/Hamer Trophy: Division One - 1 Sanjay Nithiyalingam 71-3=68; 2 Nathan Holt 75-4=71; 3 Samuel Ludlow 79-7=72. Division Two - 1 Eamon Doherty 80-10=70; 2 Mick Parkin 84-13=71; 3 Steven Laud 84-12=72. Division Three - 1 Jon Crabtree 84-14=70; 2 Callum Reid 86-15=71; 3 Paul Pateman 90-15=75. Division Four - 1 Hasnain Dhanji 92-20=72; 2 David Mitchell 95-21=74; 3 Araz Massraf 103-28=75.

Peterborough Milton 4, Burghley Park 2 (Milton names first): Ian Smith/Geoff Dyson beat Bob Tapp/Bill O’Driscoll 4&2; Bob Bellamy/Andy Izod beat Colt Barratt/Mark Hotchkin 4&2; Derek Makelow/Dave Wright halved with Rob McGarr/Mike Powell; Tony Edwards/Brent Joyce lost to Charles Cade/Rob King 4&3; Patrick Garner/Sanjay Rajani beat David Brailsford/ Dan Elliott 4&3; Mark Lamb halved with Shaun Smith.

Glen Gorse 3, Peterborough Milton 5 (Milton names only): Ian Smith/Graham Marshall won 3&2; Brent Joyce/Geoff Dyson lost 4&3; Paul Newton/Dave Wright lost 3&2; Mike Walters/Patrick Garner won 4&3; Paul Martin/Hugo Laffey won 4&3; Tim Martin/Derek Mankelow won 2&1; Peter Horsted/Sanjay Rajani lost 8&6; Tom Laffey/Mark Lamb won 4&3.

ELTON FURZE

Men

Midweek Medal: 1 Adam Brown net 69; 2 Sam Davis net 71.

Elton Masters: 1 Steve Dickinson net 68; 2 Darren Clifton net 69.

Ladies

Midweek Medal: 1 Jackie Butler net 73; 2 Caron Lawson net 73.

Elton Furze 4, Rutland County 0 (Eltin names first): Jenny Walters/Liz Johnson beat Jackie Cole/Liz Kunen 4&3; Carla Myhill/Dot Franklin beat Karen Palmer/Diane Peasgood 2&1; Barbara Stone/Anne Blagden beat Helen Pollard/Mandy Collins 5&4; Liz Titheridge/Maureen Taylor beat Diane Barnett/Vicky Thomas 1 up.

Elton Masters: 1 Elly Toyne net 66; 2 Sue Anderson net 73.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

April Medal: 1 Tom Senogles net 67; 2 Carl Harris net 68; 3 Chris Howe net 71.

Ladies

April Medal: 1 Ellie Haughton net 71; 2 Gilly Grant net 73; 3 Sophie Beardsall net 73.

Midweek Stableford: 1 Margaret Littlemore 47pts; 2 Gilly Grant 35pts; 3 Rachel Southwell 35pts.

NENE PARK

Ladies

Monthly Medal: 1 Ann Hawkins net 72; 2 Karen Martins net 74; 3 Sue Matthews net 74.

Seniors

Nene Park 2, Toft 6 (Nene Park names only): Ray Palmer/ Bob Morris lost 2-1; Peter Cudbertson/David Asher lost 6&5; Dudley van Kerro/ Carson Steptoe lost 6&4; Jeff Core/Colin Bagley lost 1 down; Tom Jessop/Terry Leverton won 3&2; John Brown/Mike Wilson lost 2&1; Kevin Hawkins/Roger Harris won 2&1; Arthur Critchley/Paul Hackney lost 5&3.

Boongate Kia Competition, Thorpe Wood: Division One: 1 Ray Tempest 41pts; 2 Trevor Lewis 39pts; 3 Mark Wright 35pts. Division Two: 1 Les Hooper 39pts; 2 Ken Gregory 38pts; 3 Thomas Jessop 38pts.

Orton Meadows Medal: 1 Trevor Harley net 64; 2 Alan Smith net 69; 3 John Burborough net 70.

Men

Medal & Round 3 Order of Merit: 1 Andrew Ross 69; 2 David Riley 69; 3 Barry Tyler 71.