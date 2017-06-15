GOLF RESULTS: It’s Smith first, second and third at Greetham

Smith was the name of the game at at Greetham Valley at the weekend.

Graham Smith, Adam Smith and Rory Smith (all unrelated) took the first three places in the June medal competition.

Almost 100 golfers took part in the annual Daniel Markillie Memorial Day competition at Gedney Hill, which raised over �3,000 for charity. Fittingly the ladies competition was won by Daniels mum, Kim Markillie, who is pictured with sons Alex and Stefan..

Graham (six handicap) played a masterful round, dropping only two shots on the outward half and going one better on the return, and he finished with a net score of 69.

Second place went to Adam (21 handicap) who beat namesake Rory (five handicap on countback with a net 72.

In the Midweek Medal, Rory also took third place with a net 71 behind Steve Orton (12 handicap) with a net 69 and had a great round of 69 (nett) and Leon Wyche (six handicap with a cracking net 65.

GOLF RESULTS ROUND-UP

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Seniors

Over 60s Open: 1 John Fulton/Peter Batchelor (Woburn) 42pts; 2 Bob Radcliffe/Roy Foden (Spalding) 42pts; 3 Trevor Watts/ Paul Robbins (Lakeside Lodge) 40pts; 4 Peter Beckley/Jack Alletson (Newmarket) 40pts. Best Milton members - John MacCallum/John Harlock 39pts. Nearest the pin winners - Clive Patrick (Lingdale), Ken Bonser (Market Harborough), Alan Barnes (Toft), Jim Robinson (Retford).

Peterborough Milton 5.5, Belton Park 2.5 (Peterborough Milton names first): Mike Williamson/Eddie Trevor won 1 up; Bob Streeton/Geoff Dunmore lost 1 down; Roy Chowings/Steve Moule won 1 up; Pete Glover/Sut Panchi lost 1 down; Graham Beer/Graham Goodall halved; Keith Benson/Don McFarlane won 4&3; Stuart McKenzie/John Oughton won 1 up; George Garnish/Malcolm Wakefield won 7&5.

GEDNEY HILL

Mixed

Gedney Hill Open Am-Am: 1 Chris Bennett/Eddie Grange/Steve Steels/Pete Vinter 93pts; 2 Lynn Exley/Robin Exley/Andy Brereton/Chris Gilbert 91pts.

Seniors

Gedney Hill 3, Sudbrook Moore 3: Keith Cooper/Peter Orbine halved; Wally Lawes/Bill Sharpe lost 2&1; Rob Newns/Greg Walsh lost 6&5; Steve Sayer/Bob Townsend won 3&2; Mick Page/Carol Plume won 1 up; Merv Davies/Neil Sargeant halved.

June Medal: Division One - 1 Merv Davies net 67; 2 Mick Page net 69. Division Two - 1 Peter Orbine net 69; 2 Stuart Biggar net 72. Division Three - 1 Paul Wood net 70; 2 Don Hinshelwood net 73.

Ladies

June Medal: 1 Lynn Exley net 75; 2 Christine Lord net 78; 3 Ann Chick net 80.

ELTON FURZE

Men

Elton Furze 2, Nene Park 1, CAGU Inter-Club Scratch Foursomes League (Elton Furze names first): Adam Brown/Tom Forster halved with Neil Presto/Jamie Wilson; Jake Shacklock/John Summerfield halved with Ian Symonds/Jason Latter; Darren Clifton/Mbachi Nkana beat Chris Hewitt/Mick Marot 7 up.

June Medal: Division One - 1 Mark Forge 81-11=70; 2 Christopher Jackson 82-11=71. Division Two - 1 Tim Loutitt 86-18=68; Kenneth Stapleford 92-18=74. Division Three - 1 Simon Peck 86-20=66; 2nd Mark Kohter 95-25=70.

Seniors

Texas Scramble: 1 M. Coleman/W. Livingstone/C. Bayliss 65.4; 2 D. Tansley/F. Barber/P. McDonald 67.6.

Ladies

June Medal: 1 Mel Steel 94-18=76; 2 Sue Dibble 109-32=77.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

June Medal: 1 Graham Smith net 69; 2 Adam Smith net 72; 3 Rory Smith net 72.

Midweek Medal: 1 Leon Wyche net 65; 2 Steve Orton net 69; 3 Rory Smith net 71 .

Ladies

Midweek Medal: 1 Rita Knapp net 77; 2 Angela Wheeler net 82; 3 Peggy Smith.

June Medal: 1 Ellie Haughton net 77; 2 Kay Ropson net 77; 3 Hayley Hunt net 79.

Greetham Valley 2, Stoke Rochford 1, Scratch League (Greetham names only): Sophie Beardsall won 3&2; Gilly Grant won 5 & 3; Dee Ginnity lost 4&2.

Seniors

Veterans Cup (Over 70s): 1 Alan Sorlie 35pts; 2 Gordon Wiles 35pts; 3 Fred Aspin 34 pts.

June Medal: Division One - 1 David Nichol net 64; 2 Neil Bradbury net 69; 3 Mike Hoye net 70. Division Two - 1 Derek Moult net 71; 2 Bob Scrafton net 73; 3 Bob King net 74.