GOLF: Alex is Elton Furze champion once again

Alex Banham made it a perfect 10 wins on the trot in the ladies club championship at Elton Furze.

The Northants county player won by a massive 18 shots after firing rounds of 83 and 80 for a 163 total.

Runner-up with 181 was Mel Steed.

The men’s club championship was a bit closer with Adam Brown taking the title by four shots from Adam Scott. Brown returned rounds of 74 and 70 with Scott shooting a 71 and 77. Brown was also the net winner with 71+67=138.

The ladies net winner was Barbara Stone with 67+73=140.