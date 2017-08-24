Former football professional is the new Milton club champion

Retired footballer Paul Showler is the new club champion at Peterborough Milton.

The ex-Barnet, Bradford City and Luton Town player and a former physio at Posh, won the 36-hole club championship on Sunday.

Cambridgeshire Open winner Stuart Brown (right) with runner-up in the net competition Daniel Clarke.

The 50 year-old three-handicapper returned the best gross total of 150 to lift the Bruce Cup, winning by a shot from Mark Phillips with Tom Burgh a further shot back in third place.

The Craig Cup for the best net score went to nine-handicapper Chris Lightfoot. He had a 140 total and also won by one shot from Ben Baker.

Sanjay Nithiyalingam and Euan Herson are the two new junior champions at Milton.

Nithiyalingam won the Wilson Cannon Trophy (best gross) with a score of 73+75=148 and Euan won the Milton Shield (best net) with 66+63=129.

The winning Nene Park Ladies Open team from the left are Kate Martin, Cath Hunt (captain), Susannah Ivens and Karen Martins.

Nithiyalingam played steady golf all day with his immaculate short game shining through.

His back nine in the morning did not feature any score higher than a four and finishing three under par for the par fives on the day was probably the key to victory.

Herson also played well over the 36 holes and despite a bit of a wobble with an eight on hole 13 in the afternoon, he steadied the ship with three straight pars to finish with an afternoon round of net 63.

Euan follows in the footsteps of proud dad Martin, who was a multiple winner of Milton’s junior championship.

March Golf Club captain Ivan Robert (right) presents Michael Lee with the Barbecue Cup.

Division One winner Michael Wood was second in both the gross and net competitions (gross 151, net 137). Division Two winner was Morgan Cresswell with a net 145.

The prize for the best boy’s morning net score went to Rylan Thomas (66) and the best girls afternoon net score was 72 by Shivani Karthikeyan.

Qualifiers for the Daily Telegraph Junior Championships were Nithiyalingam (best boys gross 73) and Jade Roberts (best girls gross 91).

Milton’s new ‘Junior Masters’ champion (18 holes for younger juniors) is Ellie Mae Horsted who celebrated her winning 33 points by sharing her 10th birthday cake with all the competitors.

March Presidents Putter winners Sandra Russell and Derek Rowlett with president Peter Jones (centre).

Geoff Dyson won the Martin Bains Trophy - the senior section’s club championship - by a two-shot margin.

He fired a 71-5=66 with David Norris finishing runner-up with a net 68.

CAMBRIDGESHIRE OPEN

Nene Park professional Stuart Brown won the Cambridgeshire County Open at Gog Magog on Sunday.

The East PGA circuit player returned a score of 72 in the morning and a sizzling 66 in the afternoon and then won the competition on the first play-off hole against Miles Collins of Stoke by Nayland.

Nene Park junior Daniel Clarke, who plays off six, put in a tremendous performance against 62 of the top golfers, of all ages, in the county to return net scores of 74 and 66 to finish runner-up in the net competition.

BURGHLEY PARK

Burghley Park’s apprentice greenkeeper Jake Dandy made the most of his close familiarity with the course to win the club’s Jim Shannon Medal. The four-handicapper finished with a net 66 to win on countback from Mike Powell (19-handicap) and Jim Clarke (16-handicap).

ITALIAN INTERNATIONAL

Robin Tiger Williams from Milton has been named in England’s team of four to play in the Italian Under 16 International at Biella Golf Club from September 5-7.

Golf results

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Men

Club Championship: Bruce Cup (best gross) - 1 Paul Showler 150; 2 Mark Phillips 151; 3 Tom Burgh 152; 4 Sanjay Nithiyalingam 153; 5 Geoff Dyson 155. Craig Cup (best net) - 1 Chris Lightfoot 140; 2 Ben Baker 141; 3 Hugo Laffey 143; 4 Michael Wood 145; 5 Charlie Armitage 145. Craig Cup best AM net - Nathan Firman 71; Craig Cup best PM net - Alex Dalton 70; Bruce Cup best AM gross - Simon Purkiss 76; Bruce Cup best PM gross - Sam Ludlow 75.

Midweek Medal: Division One - 1 Jay Noye 69-3=66; 2 Geoff Dyson 73-5=68; 3 Alex Salam 75-7=68. Division Two - 1 Andrew Cresswell 85-15=70; 2 David Gregg 84-13=71; 3 Derek Mankelow 88-14=74. Division Three - 1 Morgan Cresswell 89-20=69; 2 James Tibbetts 90-21=69; 3 Mick Oldfield 95-19=76.

Juniors

Club Championship: Wilson Cannon Trophy (best gross) - 1 Sanjay Nithiyalingam 73+75=148; 2 Michael Wood 151. Milton Shield (best net) - 1 Euan Herson 66+63=129; 2 Michael Wood 137.

Seniors

Martin Bains Trophy (Seniors Club Championship): 1 Geoff Dyson 71-5=66; 2 David Norris 68; 3 Martin Aherne net 73; 4 John Hickling net 74; 5 Michael Stevenson net 77; 6 Peter Parkin net 77.

Peterborough Milton 6, St Ives 2 (Milton names only): Mike Williamson/Roy Chowings halved; Terry Moon/Malcolm Wakefield lost 4&3; Tony Dyer/Sut Panchi won 2&1; Mick McKendrick/Brent Joyce won 1 up; Geoff Dunmore/David Rager won 2 up; Eddie Trevor/Steve Moule won 2 up; Colin Phillips/Russell Laxton halved; Keith Benson/Mike Goodall won 6&5.

Spalding 4.5, Peterborough Milton 3.5 (Milton names first): Mike Williamson/Mick McKendrick halved with Michael Gould/David Tasker; Malcolm Wakefield/Terry Locks halved with Peter Bridge/Albert Jacobs; Peter Glover/Mike Goodall beat Neil Wilkinson/Steve Leggett 3&2; Bob Streeton/Tom Streeton lost to Dennis Farnsworth/Ron Rolfe 3&1; George Garnish/Tony Dyer halved with Andrew Reedman/Rod Hunt; Graham Beer/Sut Panchi lost to Roger Davey/Rod Hunt 4&2; Terry Moon/Steve Moule lost to Jim Dobson/Robert Sampson 6&5; Keith Benson/Jim Pendreigh beat Lester Pybus/Rod Filby 2&1.

BURGHLEY PARK

Men

Jim Shannon Medal ( BMW Order of Merit): Division One - 1 Jake Dandy 70-4=66; 2 Richard Moore 74-6=68; 3 Sanjay Nithiyalingam 71-2=69. Division Two -1 Gary Harrison 85-14=71; 2 Neil Harden 83-12=71; 3 Pete Hickman 83-10= 73. Division Three - 1 Mike Powell 85-19=66; 2 Jim Clarke 82-16=66; 3 Alan Cole 84-15=69.

Ladies

Jim Shannon Medal (BMW Order of Merit): Division One - 1 Nicky Plumtree 84-14=70; 2 Gail

Hunt 92-20=72; 3 Sue Churchill 89-16= 73. Division Two - 1 Jane Mantell 106-33=73; 2 Lynn Collen 99-24=75; 3 Barbara Newell 102-25= 77.

ELTON FURZE

Mixed

Elton Furze 2.5, Greetham Valley 3.5 (Elton Furze names first): Marilyn Smith/David Smith halved with Sue Brand/Steve Anderson; Heather Bayliss/Les Randall lost to Chris Edwards/Ian Cunningham 2 down; Mary Martinsen/Tony Kane lost to Dee Hinch/George Brand 4&2; Janet Elliott/Paul Priston halved with Jackie Friend/Steve Bennonson; Sue Dibble/Rob Sparling halved with Kathy Horner/Bill Skinner; Jenny Walters/Paul Eustace beat Pat Jamieson/Chris Howe 5&4.

Seniors

Strokeplay Championship: Round One - 1 Colin Bayliss 82-9=73; 2 Alan Turner 93-20=73. Round Two - 1 Ranu Odedra 80-10=70; 2 David Tansley 86-15=71. Aggregate - 1 Ranu Odedra 74+70=144; 2 Michael Lenaghan 75+73=148.

Men

Queen Mother Cup Stableford: 1 Richard L. Hall 38pts; 2 Lee Blewett 38pts.

Ladies

Queen Mother Cup Stableford: 1 Sue Pawson 36pts; 2 Sue Anderson 34pts.

NENE PARK

Ladies

Open (Orton Meadows): 1 Kate Martin (Elton Furze)/Karen Martins (Nene Park)/Susannah Ivens (Elton Park) 96pts; 2 Elaine Wall /Debbie Hemeter/Angela Kiddell (all Middleton Hall) 95pts; 3 Judi Downward/Fran Donaghy/Donna Knight (all Belton Woods) 93pts; 4 Trish Crighton

(Elton Furze)/Maureen McKenna (Thorney Lakes)/Sue Dibble (Elton Furze) 93pts. Nearest Pin 7th - Helena Banks (Thorney); Nearest Pin in 2 10th - Trish Crighton (Elton Furze); Nearest the Pin on the 12th - Rebecca Core (Nene Park).

Thorpe Wood Sunday Medal: 1 Cath Hunt net 71; 2 Pam Davis net 77; 3 Karen Martins nett 80.

Seniors

Medal: 1 Peter Cudbertson net 67; 2 Sandy Leslie net 67; 3 Kevin Hawkins net 68.

Men

Evening News Pairs Foursomes: 1 M. Marot/A. Mason 64.5; 2 R. Chapman/M. Kassam 66; 3 T. Whittle/L. Bickers 67.5

MARCH

Ladies

Gold Crest Trophy: 1 Fiona Woods 32pts; 2 Pam Hawes 32pts .

9-hole Stableford: 1 Victoria Collett 16pts; 2 Gail Arnold 16pts.

Andrews Trophy: 1 Gail Arnold 35pts; 2 Pam Hawes 31pts; 3 Penny Gilbert 30pts.

Mixed

Barbecue Cup: 1 Michael Lee 41pts; 2 Ralph Braams 39pts; 3 Callum Campbell 38pts - Ladies - 1 Jean Alterton; 2 Emma Norman.

President’s Putter: 1 Derek Rowlett/Sandra Russell 37pts; 2 Rob Henshaw/Lydia Molyneux 35pts.