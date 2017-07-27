ENGLAND UNDER 18 OPEN: Milton star Williams in second place

Peterborough Milton Golf Club’s young star Robin Tiger Williams was lying in second place going into the third round of the England Under 18 Open at West Sussex Golf Club today (July 27).

The talented 15 year-old followed up his superb opening round of 65 with a 68 yesterday and is three shots behind Italy’s 18 year-old Julien Paltrinieri, who carded rounds of 64 and 66.

Williams, who finished third in last week’s England Under 16 Open, again displayed an invaluable skill for scrambling.

His card looked the model of consistency, with one birdie, one bogey and 16 pars.

“But it was the opposite,” laughed Williams. “It didn’t feel like that, it was a real roller-coaster.

“I hit it in all sorts of places and somehow made lots of pars and some real clutch putts to keep me in the tournament. Now I’m in a good place and anything can happen, at least I’ve given myself a chance, I’m in a good position to move forward.”